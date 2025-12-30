Disney+, all releases for January 2026

Drama, documentaries, thrillers and superheroes. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with various new features. Here are all the January 2026 releases on the streaming platform.

Disney+, the series of January 2026

A Thousand Blows, season 2 (January 9, 2026)

We start on January 9th with A Thousand Blowsthe Victorian historical drama set in London’s brutal East End circa 1880. The cast includes Stephen Graham, Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, James Nelson-Joyce, Darci Shaw, Hannah Walters, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Jason Tobin, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Gary Lewis, Aliyah Odoffin, Robert Glenister, Ned Dennehy and Catherine McCormack.

The second season starts again a year after the events of the first. Hezekiah Moscow is only a shadow of the man he once was, while Sugar Goodson no longer has relationships with his family and has now become an alcoholic. Just as Wapping is about to finally go into decline, Mary Carr returns to town with her faithful right-hand woman, Alice Diamond. During Mary’s absence, Eliza Moody’s failed reign as queen saw her end up in exile, while Indigo Jeremy regained control of the Elephants. Mary has returned to reunite the Forty Elephants and reclaim her crown. He gets Sugar over her alcohol addiction because she still needs him, and forms a reluctant alliance with Hezekiah to defeat Indigo Jeremy once and for all. As always, Mary has a plan. And this time it’s riskier than ever.

Tell Me Lies, season 3 (January 16, 2026)

We continue on January 16, 2026 with the drama Tell Me Liesseries starring Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D’Angelo. Season three, the synopsis explains, follows Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco as they recover their stormy relationship in time for the spring semester at Baird College. Despite the promise that things will be different this time, past mistakes thwart their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with. Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions of the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to reckon with their own destructive actions. As scandalous secrets swirl around campus, devastating consequences threaten Lucy and everyone close to her.

The Beauty (January 22, 2026)

It continues on January 22, 2026 with TheBeautynew series signed by Ryan Murphy. Starring Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher and Rebecca Hall. Guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Alexander, Jon Jon Briones, John Carroll Lynch, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher and Vincent D’Onofri.

In the series, the synopsis reads, the world of high fashion is turned upside down when some international top models begin to die in mysterious and gruesome circumstances. FBI agents Cooper Madsen and Jordan Bennett are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they learn of a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into physically perfect beings, but with terrifying consequences. Their investigation brings them directly into the crosshairs of The Corporation, a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly created a miracle drug called The Beauty and who is willing to do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire, even unleashing his lethal hitman, The Assassin. As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy, a desperate outcast, is drawn into the chaos in search of purpose; Meanwhile, agents race to Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter humanity’s future. TheBeauty is a global thriller that asks: what would you be willing to sacrifice for perfection?

Wonder Man (January 28, 2026)

Ends January 28, 2026 with Wonder Manthe new title from Marvel. The eight-episode series follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams who is unable to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor who has perhaps already had his most important roles under his belt, Simon discovers that the legendary director Von Kovak is making a remake of the superhero film Wonder Man. The two actors, at opposite ends of their professional paths, determinedly aim for roles that could change their lives, while the audience witnesses a behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment industry. The cast of the series includes among others Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Demetrius Grosse, Ben Kingsley, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, Zlatko Burić.

Disney+, all releases for January 2026