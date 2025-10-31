Disney+, all releases for November 2025

Thrillers, documentaries, comedies, legal and much more. Another month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with many new features. Here are all the November 2025 releases on the streaming platform.

Disney+, releases for November 2025

All’s Fair (4 November 2025)

It starts on November 4, 2025 with All’s Faira female legal drama created by Ryan Murphy starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. The series follows a team of female divorce lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own successful one. Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they face risky separations, scandalous secrets and unstable alliances, both in court and with each other. In a world where money talks and love is a battlefield, these women don’t just play the game, they change it.

A very Jonas Christmas movie (14 November 2025)

It continues on November 14, 2025 with A very Jonas Christmas movie. In the film, the Jonas Brothers end their tour with a big concert in London, and all they want is to go home to spend Christmas with their families. As Kevin, Joe and Nick face a series of missed connections and increasingly difficult obstacles, their brotherly bond is put to the test. The three brothers come to terms with their roles in the band: Kevin wants to try something new, Joe reconnects with someone from his past, and Nick feels the weight of decision-making responsibilities. As they encounter a series of setbacks as they try to get home before the holidays, the brothers learn to tap into the holiday spirit and reconnect with each other in this family film, featuring previously unreleased original songs and special celebrity guests.

The hand on the cradle (19 November 2025)

We move forward on November 19, 2025 with The hand on the cradlea psychological thriller from director Michelle Garza Cervera, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe. Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Caitlin Morales, a wealthy suburban mom who hires a new nanny, Polly Murphy (Maika Monroe), only to discover that she’s not who she says she is. The Hand on the Cradle also features Raúl Castillo, Martin Starr, Mileiah Vega, Riki Lindhome and Shannon Cochran.

Chris Hemsworth: a memorable road trip (November 24, 2025)

It continues on November 24, 2025 with the National Geographic special Chris Hemsworth: a memorable road trip. In his most personal documentary to date, the synopsis says, Chris turns the camera on his family following his father’s recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Together they embark on a journey into the past, exploring the science of social relationships and how they can support mnemonic function. They revisit significant places and faces, immortalizing everything in home video and bringing precious memories back to life.

Grey’s Anatomy, season 22 (November 27, 2025)

It concludes on November 27, 2025 with season 22 of Grey’s Anatomythe longest-running medical drama in history. The cast includes Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Jason George, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho and Trevor Jackson. According to the previews, the series starts again from the explosion of the finale of series 21 and promises new dramas, tragedies and new loves.

