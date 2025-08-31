Disney+, all the exits of September 2025

Films, series, cartoons, documentaries and reality shows. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with many news. Here are all the release of September 2025 on the streaming platform.

Disney+, September 2025 releases

Only Murders in the Building, Season 5 (September 9, 2025)

It starts on 9 September 2025 with the fifth season of the cult series Only Murders in the Building. In the cast Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton, Meryl Streep, D’vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler and many others. In the fifth season, after the disappearance of their beloved goalkeeper Lester, who died in suspicious circumstances, recited the synopsis, Charles, Oliver and Mabel refuse to believe that it is an accident. Their investigation leads them to the darkest corners of New York and beyond, where the trio discovers a dangerous network of secrets that connects powerful billionaires, criminals of the old guard and mysterious residents of Arconia. The three notice a deeper fracture between the legendary city they believed they knew and the new New York that evolves around them: a city where the rooted crime struggle to stay afloat while new even more dangerous forces descend.

Swiped (September 19, 2025)

Continue on September 19, 2025 with Swipedfilm directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg and written by Bill Parker, Rachel Lee Goldenberg and Kim Caramele. Inspired by the true and provocative story of the visionary founder of the Bumbled online dating platform, Swiped follows the graduate Whitney Wolfe, played by Lily James, who with extraordinary determination and ingenuity manages to make its way in the technological sector dominated by men and to launch an innovative dating app (two, in reality) acclaimed worldwide, placing the foundations to become the youngest one who becomes the youngest one who becomes the youngest one who becomes the youngest. He made himself on his own. In the cast there are also Jackson White, Myha’La, Ben Schnetzer, Pierson Fodé, Clea Duvall, Pedro Correa, Ian Colleti, Coral Peña and Dan Stevens.

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past (September 19, 2025)

Continue on September 19, 2025 with Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Pastanimated series that began in 2024 with the first Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. This time a new threat stands in the galaxy, so Mr. and Dev Greebling must combine their powers for the construction of the Sith strength and demolition to stop it. Together with Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala and Servant, they will travel in the most remote corners in the history of LEGO Star Wars, discovering pieces of all previous galaxies. In the series there will also be Solitus, a fallen Jedi who tried to access the strength knot, a secret kingdom full of abandoned pieces of the past. In the original version they return to give voice to the characters Gaten Matarazzo (Mr. Greebling), Tony Revolori (Darth Dev), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (servant), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar), ​​with a special cameo by Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). The series also sees Dan Stevens in the role of Solitus, Ashley Eckstein in that of Lego Brickheadz Ahsoka Tano and Ben Schwartz in that of Jaxxon.

Chad Powers (September 30, 2025)

Ends on 30 September 2025 with Chad Powerscomedy set in the world of American university football with the Hollywood star Glen Powell.

Eight years from the unforgivable error who has struck down his promising career in college football, the Quarterback Russ Holliday tries to relive his dreams by disguising himself as a Chad Powers, an extravagant talented player who becomes part of a team in difficulty, the South Georgia Catfish.

The series is based on an episode of Eli’s PlacesEspn program (Note American sports television network) in which the winner quarterback of two Super Bowl Eli Manning disguises itself as a Chad Powers and participates in the Try Out (a kind of auditions) of the Penn State University.

Disney+, all the exits of September 2025