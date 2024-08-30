Disney+, all the releases of September 2024

Fashion, magic and Star Wars. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with several new releases. Here are the September 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Disney+, September 2024 releases

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (September 13, 2024)

We start on September 13, 2024 with Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxythe new animated series of the Galaxy Far, Far Away. “The entire Star Wars galaxy is thrown into disarray when a common nerfherder, Sig Greebling, unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself on an adventure through a wild and wonderfully twisted version of the galaxy, where the good guys are bad, the bad guys are good, and the fate of everyone depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put it all back together.” The original voice cast includes Gaten Matarazzo (Sig Greebling), Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker).

In Vogue: The 90s (13 September 2024)

Let’s continue with fashion. Disney+ has announced that the British original series In Vogue: The 90s will debut on Friday, September 13, 2024 with the first three episodes, followed on September 20, 2024 by the second part consisting of another three episodes.

The series, according to the previews, “tells the story of the fashion industry in the 90s through the eyes of Vogue editors Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour. Featuring some of the most influential names in fashion, film and politics, In Vogue: The 90s is an emotional journey across continents over the course of the ten years that changed fashion forever. Hollywood. Grunge. The Met Gala. The globalization of American fashion. Hip hop. Each episode of this six-part series focuses on a key moment of the 1990s.” The series features the stories of a parade of stars. To name just a few: Amber Valletta, Andrew Bolton, Baz Luhrmann, Camilla Nickerson, Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele, Catherine Martin, Claire Danes, Claudia Schiffer, Donna Karan, Elizabeth Hurley, Grace Coddington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hamish Bowles, Hillary Clinton, Jean Paul Gaultier, John Galliano, June Ambrose, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, Linda Evangelista, Marc Jacobs, Mary J. Blige, Michael Kors, Missy Elliott, Miuccia Prada, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilliott, Stella McCartney, Tom Hilton. Blige, Michael Kors, Missy Elliott, Miuccia Prada, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Wang and Victoria Beckham.

Agatha All Along (September 19, 2024)

We continue on September 19, 2024 with Agatha All Alongthe spin-off of WandaVision centered on the witch Agatha Harkness.

In Agatha All Alongthe synopsis reads, “the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself defeated and powerless after a mysterious teenager helps her break free from a twisted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to accompany him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a series of magical tests that, if passed, reward a witch with what she lacks. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teenager assemble a ruthless coven and set out on the Road.”

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The series directors are Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Disney+, all the releases of September 2024