Disney+ lowers prices: when is it worth subscribing (and how much it costs)

Disney+ lowers subscription prices. The streaming platform announces a limited-time promotion for new customers and for those who reactivate their subscription.

Disney+, the limited time promotion

The limited-time promotion will be active from 23 April to 6 May 2026. For this period of time, those who activate or reactivate the subscription will have Disney+ Premium at 10.99 euros per month (for a saving of 15 euros in 3 months), Disney+ Standard at 7.99 euros per month (for a saving of 9 euros in three months) and Disney+ Standard with advertising at 4.99 euros per month, for a saving of 6 euros in three months). “After the 3-month promotional period, the Disney+ Premium, Disney+ Standard and Disney+ Standard with advertising plans will automatically renew at the then-current monthly price until the subscription is cancelled,” the statement reads.

Disney+, what to watch

On May 20th the original Italian Hulu docuseries in four episodes will debut exclusively on Disney+ in Italy and internationally and on Hulu in the United States World Wide Mafia, ‘Ndrangheta. Produced by Disney+, IBC Movie and Sunset Presse and based on true events, the four-part docuseries written by Jacques Charmelot, Michela Gallio, Giovanni Filippetto, François Chayé and directed by Charmelot and Chayé tells the story of prosecutor Nicola Gratteri and his fight against the ‘Ndrangheta.

In April, however, the series debuted The Testaments, Malcom: What a life! And Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. The platform also features the revival of Scrubs, Daredevil: Reborn, TheBeauty and many other titles.