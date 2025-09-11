Disney+, September releases and promotion

Films, series, talent and a limited time promotion. Disney+ announces new titles and an offer.

September is the month of the fifth season of the cult series Only Murders in the Buildingof sport comedy Chad Powersof the new edition of Italy’s Got Talentthe Fremantle Italia product with Alessandro Cattelan, Elettra Lamborghini, Mara Maionchi and Frank Matano, and to the conduction Aurora and the frui of The Jackal.

As for the films on Disney+ in September they are available Lilo & Stitch and from 17 September also Helium.

Returning to the series in the coming months the season two of High Potential and the third season of The secret life of Mormon wives.

And then there is the promotion. From 11 to 27 September, the streaming platform says, “for new customers and for those who reactivate the Disney+ Premium subscription will be at 9.99 euros per month, Disney+ Standard will be at 5.99 euros per month and Disney+ Standard with advertising will be at 2.99 euros per month. After the promotional period of 3 months, the Disney+ Premium, Disney+ Standard plans+ standard With advertising they will automatically renew at the monthly price in force until the subscription cancels “.