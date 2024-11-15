Disney+, the most anticipated series of December 2024

Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. There are the first announcements for the December 2024 releases on Disney+. Among the most interesting titles arriving on the streaming platform appear Skeleton Crewthe intergalactic adventure of four boys, Dream Productionsthe film studio that creates dreams, and concludes with the third season of What if…?the journey into the MCU multiverse with alternative choices. Here are the previews and everything you need to know

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (December 4, 2024)

It begins on December 4, 2024 with the debut of the first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the new title in the Galaxy Far, Far Away franchise.

The series, according to previews, follows the journey of four boys who make a mysterious discovery on their apparently safe home planet, only to then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, encountering unlikely allies and enemies, will be an adventure greater than they ever imagined.

The cast includes Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost. The episodes are directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung.

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the head writers as well as being the executive producers along with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are the co-executive producers, while Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki are the producers.

Dream Productions: from the world of Inside Out (11 December 2024)

Pixar animation arrives on December 11, 2024 Dream Productions: from the world of Inside Out. Set between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, reads the synopsis, the series tells the story of the film studio inside Riley’s mind, where every night dreams truly come true, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up, and when her memories need further processing, Joy and the other emotions encountered in Inside Out send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voiced by Paula Pell) faces a nightmare: trying to create her next blockbuster dream after being paired with Xeni (voiced by Richard Ayoade), a smug director of daydreamers who want to make the qualitative leap into the world of night dreams.

In the original version, the series written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon features the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith.

What if…? 3 (December 22, 2024)

On December 22, 2024, the Marvel animated series returns for the last time What If…?. The third season, they promise from the House of Ideas and Disney+ will be the culmination of the adventure through the multiverse. Audiences will be able to see how characters make unexpected choices that will transform their worlds into spectacular alternative versions of the MCU (the Marvel Cinematic Universe). The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright in the original version) will guide viewers through the series as it navigates new genres, extraordinary events and incredible new characters. In the original version, What If…? features an incredible voice cast that includes an ensemble of stars reprising their iconic roles. The third season features the most beloved characters by fans, such as Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang- Chi, Storm Goddess of Thunder and many more. The episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little and AC Bradley. Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar and Alex Scharf.