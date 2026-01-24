Do we feel European today?





In a period marked by profound transformations and a growing distance between citizens and institutions, the European Union appears increasingly fragile in translating the principles and values ​​on which it was founded into daily experience. Yet, in this space of tension, Europe continues to be perceived as a place of recognizable values, even when reality seems to deny them. Whatever one thinks, whatever judgment one gives on European policies, the Union remains a place of shared values, a symbolic space even before an institutional one. It is the place where democracy, rights, social protection continue to be evoked as a common horizon, even when daily reality seems to betray them.

Trust and concrete answers

In this time marked by economic uncertainty, wars on the continent’s gates, environmental crises and profound transformations of work and society, the relationship with the European Union takes on the characteristics of a relationship where trust is measured by the ability to give concrete answers. Precisely for this reason it is a fragile and reversible trust, always exposed to verification of the facts. As it should be in a democracy. There is a share of citizens who express trust with conviction, but the largest part is placed in an intermediate area, which is more similar to an open credit than a blank delegation. Alongside this area, a significant component of disillusionment and skepticism emerges, which does not necessarily reject the European idea, but judges its action critically.

Part of a community

Yet even when trust wavers, belonging endures. Feeling like European citizens is, for a large majority of Italians, an acquired fact. It is no longer an identity to be built, but a given condition. Europe has entered the daily lexicon, especially of younger people, in the way we think about the political space, in the way we imagine rights and protections. Even those who criticize the Union, even those who contest its policies, rarely think of a condition outside Europe. It is a silent citizenship, little celebrated but deeply internalized.

This gap between belonging and trust tells a lot about our time. He says that European identity is no longer an ideological adherence, but a dimension of experience. You feel part of a community even when you criticize its institutions. Indeed, criticism itself becomes a form of belonging. Like a common house whose limits, cracks and broken promises are visible.









The pillars of the Union

When asked what the European Union represents, the answers focus on a few fundamental pillars. Democracy emerges as the most recognized trait. Not so much as a perfect practice, but as a principle. In a global context in which authoritarian regimes advance and democracies show signs of fatigue, Europe continues to be perceived as a space where rules matter, rights do not depend on arbitrariness and are not a concession.

Alongside democracy, social protection occupies a central place in the European imagination. Healthcare, school, pensions, family support are not just public policies, but elements of identity. Europe is recognized as an imperfect but necessary barrier against the idea that the market can be the only regulator of social life.

Freedom and fundamental rights complete this framework of values. Europe is seen as the space in which individual freedoms find a stable framework, where civil and social rights are recognized as a common heritage. Even when these rights are questioned, their symbolic centrality remains intact.

However, the dimension of European roots and culture appears less central. This does not mean that Europe does not have a shared history, but that today identity is built more on the present than on the past. And even more about the future. It is not the reference to a common origin that keeps citizens together, but rather the perception of an intertwined destiny. And Europe recognizes itself above all in the challenges it faces.

A demanding Europe

Overall, the image that emerges is that of a demanding Europe. A Europe from which a lot is asked, perhaps precisely because one feels close to it. Criticism does not arise from strangeness, but from expectation. The Union is judged not by what it promises to be, but by what it actually manages to do.

Europe, for Italians, is no longer an abstract idea but the place where decisions are made that impact concrete life, work, security and the future. For this reason it is observed carefully, criticized when it disappoints, recognized when it manages to embody the values ​​it defends. In a time of global disorientation, there remains a space in which many continue to recognize themselves, not out of ideological adherence, but out of a need for meaning, rules, protection.

Maybe that’s the point. Europe is no longer a dream to be chased, but a responsibility to be exercised. And the way in which it is looked at, judged, discussed by Italians tells not only what they think of the Union, but also what type of society they wish to live in