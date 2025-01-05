Does honey cure coughs? No, but it relieves the symptoms

The “grandmother’s advice” for coughs is simple: a nice glass of warm milk or herbal tea with a teaspoon of honey inside. Furthermore, there are honey-based sweets and syrups on the market for coughs. But does it work? Is it true that honey cures coughs? Let’s say that the verb “cure” is not entirely accurate, but honey can be useful to reduce discomfort and reduce coughing, as also indicated byWorld Health Organization. Honey, due to its particular structure, is considered a emollient useful for relieving irritation of the mucous membranes. It also appears to stimulate mucus production, helping to maintain proper mucus hydration of the mucous membranesand interfere with cough stimulus signals. This sweet remedy However, it is not without risksespecially for newborns up to one year of age, because it can cause infant botulism.

Coughing is a defense mechanism of the body

Let’s start by saying that cough in itself is not a real pathology, but represents a symptom which manifests itself when respiratory mucous membranes are irritatedinflamed or occluded. It is in fact a defense mechanism which allows you to expel irritating or infectious agents of any size: from bacteria and viruses, to fine dust, smoke and pollen, up to the piece of panettone that has stuck in your throat.

However, it can also be related to other pathologies, such as respiratory tract infections, gastroesophageal reflux, allergies or asthma. This is why it is essential that the clinical picture comes evaluated by a doctorwho will be able to recognize the nature of the cough and indicate the right path to follow. In fact, it is no coincidence that, according to the Italian Medicines Agency, cough is one of the major causes that lead us to a doctor’s office.

Beyond pathological, chronic cases or fragile subjects, the cough usually tends to resolve itself, but it can negatively affect quality of life and above all the sleep of those who are affected.

Honey relieves cough symptoms

The term cure it somehow implies the elimination of a pathology: in this sense, it is not true that honey cures coughs. However, there is various scientific evidence that honey relieve cough symptomsalthough such studies often include few patients and are unblinded. However, they have been examined by various reviews and meta-analyses and even the World Health Organization recognizes the assisting role of honey in reducing cough symptoms, in fact improving the quality of life and sleep.

It is interesting to note that it is not specific molecules or active ingredients present in honey that have an antitussive action, but the consistency and his sweet nature. In fact, the WHO reports how honey can have demulcent activitythat is, to coat, lubricate and thus keep the mucosa of the larynx hydrated, relieving irritation and inflammation.

Additionally, sweet substances, such as honey, appear to increase the production of mucus and saliva, thus helping protect in a physiological way the mucosa and to promote expectoration.

Another interesting proposed mechanism, again linked to the sweet nature of honey, is that somehow interferes with the nervous transmission of the cough stimulus. Sweet taste nerve fibers are anatomically related to sensory neurons that stimulate coughing. It is hypothesized that, thanks to the relationship between these two nerve fibres, the sweet taste in general, and therefore also honey, induces the production of particular neurotransmitters, called endogenous opioidswhich turn off the cough reflex at the level of the Central Nervous System.

There are also risks

Even though it may seem like a passing cough, should not be underestimateda and it is always necessary to contact your doctor. As we anticipated, coughing can also be a symptom of various pathologies, such as bacterial infections, asthma or reflux, which if not recognized and treated promptly can worsen.

Furthermore, honey can represent a danger to the health not only of those who are diabetic, but also and above all of infants under one yearbecause you run the risk of developing infantile botulism. This is a serious infection caused by spores Clostridium difficilewhich are activated once in the intestinal lumen and which can sometimes be contained in honey.