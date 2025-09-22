Does the iconic tinfoil of conspiracy cards really protect from electromagnetic waves?

Image generated with AI.



Often when it comes to conspiracy And conspiracyers, The first image that comes to mind is that of a person with a Stagnola paper hatoften pointed. According to some people, especially in the US, this “do-it-yourself device” would avoid being mentally manipulate by the government and aliensbeing able to stop any type of electromagnetic wave. As we will see not only this statement is incorrect from a scientific point of view, but the origin of this belief is linked to a science fiction novel.

The idea of ​​the hat was born from a novel by 1927 called The Tissue-Culture Kingwritten by Julian Huxley. This surname may not play new to some of you: it is in fact the brother of Aldous Huxleyfamous writer of the dystopian best-seller Brave New World. Returning to Julian, a headdress of aluminum to protect yourself from the reading of the mind by the aliens. It was a science fiction novel, of course, but involuntarily planted a seed which, in the following years, would lead to concrete implications. With the advent of the internet, in fact, this belief, first limited to a few people, began to become more popular with it to become famous internationally.

At the moment there is no type of scientific evidence regarding mental control by alien species (or through technological systems of anthropic origin such as Haarp or 5G) as indeed there is no evidence of the existence of aliens in general. But assurructuring that aliens exist and are trying to check our minds, the alien hats could really help to limit the problem?

This is the question to which a team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology In 2005 From their results it emerges that no, they are not able to block the radio waves, except for the frequency of 1.5 GHz for which there is actually an attention of the electromagnetic waves. But it’s not over! In fact, the researchers realized that on other frequencies, such as i 2.6 GHz or the 1.2 GHznot only is there not attenuation but the signal is even amplified. These frequencies are used for example for satellite communications and for the Wide bandwidth networks. Precisely for this reason the authors, in an ironic and provocative way, thus conclude the paper:

No effort of imagination is needed to conclude that the current mania of helmets was probably propagated by the government, perhaps with the involvement of the Federal Commission for Communications. We hope that this report encourages the paranoid community to develop better helmets projects to avoid falling victim to these deficiencies.

Small curiosity: for this work the researchers won a Guinness World Recordhaving been the first to study the actual (non) usefulness of these artisan headdresses.