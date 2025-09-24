Does the oil have a deadline? No, it only has the minimum storage term

Some foods, such as olive oil, do not have a real deadline: it does not become harmfulbut over time he loses his qualities and can develop a unpleasant flavor and smell, due to the process of rash. In other words, the bottle of forgotten oil in the cellar will not hurt health, but it will hardly keep its original flavor and aroma. European legislation obliges oil producers to insert an expiry date, usually Between 12 and 18 months from bottlingbut this is not a real “deadline”: it is the minimum storage term (TMC), i.e. the period within which the manufacturer guarantees that the oil will maintain its best characteristics without leaking. After this date, it simply will no longer be pleasant as before and our salad will have a tasty. While when we talk about expiry, we generally think of foods that over a certain date become toxic and dangerous for health, such as meat or milk.

The oil does not really expire, but it can lose smell and flavor

Oil is one of those foods that does not have a very specific deadline, so the question comes spontaneously: “Can I use it without problems even after two years?”. The answer is: it depends. European regulations distinguish between “To be consumed by” (used for perishable products that become dangerous for health beyond a certain date) and “Best before”that is, just a minimum storage term (TMC) which concerns products such as pasta, honey, in fact, oil.

The minimum storage term is used to indicate a term beyond which the product could lose its organoleptic qualities such as flavor and aroma



In the case of oil, the TMC simply reports the period in which the manufacturer guarantees the Best organoleptic qualities and nutritional, generally about 12-18 months. To indicate the production date are usually the OSA, that is, the manufacturers (operator of the agri -food sector), who have the obligation and responsibility for assessing the organoleptic qualities and the maximum storage time of their products. After this date, There is no immediate health risk, But the oil it may have lost taste, aroma and part of the benefits, albeit minimal, of antioxidants. If you perceive a pungent and particular smell, it is the signal that the fats have oxidized and the oil is now sprayed. Using it will not hurt, but it could ruin your dishes.

So, in addition to the attention only for the date printed on the bottle, it counts the conservation: an oil kept in the cool and darkness can maintain a good quality level even over 18 months; On the contrary, an oil exposed to light or near the stove can deteriorate much faster. Buy bottles of size suitable for your consumption, keep them away from the heat And, every now and then, trusting nose and palate can be good “approaches” to preserve aromas and flavors of the oil of our lands. And then you know, a good oil is recognized even without label.

What happens to oil after the minimum storage term

Just the oxygen that keeps us alive is the main responsible for the deterioration of the oil. When the unsaturated fats that make up the oil, the so -called “triglycerides” come into contact with the air, a chemical reaction takes place oxidation which leads to the formation of volatile compounds responsible for the typical smell of rancid. It is the same phenomenon that we observe if we leave cereals or chips open too long: the taste changes, becoming unpleasant and the “crunch” is lost.

I also play an important role polyphenolsnatural compounds present mainly in extra virgin oil. These molecules have a strong antioxidant action That slows down the trial process: it is as if they created an “invisible barrier” to oxygen that cannot penetrate well by raising the oil. For this reason, a young and polyphenol extra virgin olive oil resists longer at the time. With the passing of the months, however, the polyphenols also “extinguish” degrading, reducing the oil ability to defend themselves from oxygen.

Store the oil in dark bottles or in sheltered and closed places helps to preserve its organoleptic characteristics.



Even if to a lesser extent, other factors such as the light and the heat. The best thing would be to keep the oil in dark bottlesshelter from light sources and a temperature that does not exceed 20-25 degrees. The shelf above the stoves or the window exposed to the kitchen sun are not suitable, better to choose a dark and cool place, such as a basement or a garage.