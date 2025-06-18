“Double game”, the light at the bottom of the tunnel for Mediaset. But everything has rowed against





11.8% of the last episode are not surprising and does not represent a sentence. Indeed, it is the clear test of the good work done by Mediaset in proposing an unpublished, well -written, well -recited and well shot fiction. Precious that they could not fail to create “double game” scratchers, a production that entered a general context at the antipodes, moreover in a first evening dominated by reality, soap Turkish and programs originally designed to go in the afternoon.

An identity and qualitative chaos that gradually removed the audience from Canale 5, getting used to an offer to the ‘reduction’ that remained, not surprisingly displaced in front of innovation.

The speech, after all, is simple, almost obvious: if a restaurant serves uninterruptedly food expired for eight months, the only time you cook a dish with flakes you miss you, because now that place has ended up in your black-list. Here then that “double game” becomes water in the desert, a flash of light in the darkness.

A handicap to which is added the absurd decision to broadcast the series between the end of May and the mid -June, in the queue of the season, with the viewers now distracted and fled elsewhere.

Designed by Fabrizio Benvenuto, Libero Pastore and Stefano Voltaggio and packaged, among others, by Sandrone Dazieri, “double game” inevitably suffers from some suggestions related to “Anti -Mafia Team”, signed by Dazieri himself. Especially in the last episode, the contamination seemed evident, with a rhythmic, hammering ending, chock full of twist and surreal-favorable turmoil that left too much meat on the fire and a confused epilogue, open to a thousand suggestions and interpretations.

The deep crisis of Canale 5

Will there be a second season?

The problem, therefore, now arises: “double game” will enjoy a second season? The plot foresees it, indeed, the continuation seems decidedly obliged. The alternative? Stay with a ‘hanging’ fiction, like a compelling book with the last two torn pages.

Unfortunately, however, the ratings were the ones we know, for the reasons we know. And upstream the outcome of the project could not be foreseen. He therefore played Roulette, focusing everything on a single number, which did not come out.

If Mediaset decides to give the sequel to the enthusiasts, the filming of “double game” would not start before next winter, with the airing that would slip – at least – to autumn 2026. A risky ‘pause’, because the public changes quickly – especially if already restricted – and, aspect not secondary, forgets soon.

A similar scenario Mediaset lived it with “the patriarch”. Also in this case history left pending and all postponed to do not know when, given and considering that Auditel had not been too indulgent. The ‘2’ in the end was done, without too much conviction. On the other hand, moving to Rai, one cannot fail to return with the “glory” mind of Fausto Brizzi, with the closure conceived as if it were a middle episode. Transmitted in February a year ago, the title lies for now in a drawer.

Whatever the road that Mediaset will want to take, “double game” will still be served to remind the company what it was and what could go back to being. It is substantially the invitation to perform an inanted, insidious, dangerous inversion. But absolutely necessary.