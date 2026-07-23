Driving with your arm out the window is risky and punishable: up to €344 for the CdS

Driving with your arm out the window is a punishable behavior according to the Highway Code.



Lead with your arm supported out the window it is often an almost instinctive gesture, especially in summer when the heat pushes us to roll down the windows and look for some air. Yet, what might seem like harmless behavior actually is sanctionable according to the Highway Code, with possible fines from 42 to 344 euros and possible consequences on insurance compensation in the event of an accident.

The Highway Code, in reality, does not expressly prohibit this gesture: articles 141 and article 169, however, establish that drivers must be able to carry out timely maneuvers at any time, maintaining the control of your vehicle. Driving with one arm out the window, without keeping both hands on the steering wheel, therefore represents a risk for road safety.

What do articles 141 and 169 of the Highway Code provide

Let’s start from an important detail: the Highway Code makes no explicit reference to the specific case of the arm out the window. That is, there is no article that names that very gesture. To make the behavior sanctionable instead, they are some general rules.

The first is article 141 of the Highway Code which, in paragraph 2, establishes that:

The driver must always maintain control of your vehicle and be able to carry out all the necessary maneuvers in a safe condition, especially the timely stopping of the vehicle within the limits of its field of vision and in front of any foreseeable obstacle.

In other words, every driver must be able to react immediately to an unexpected eventand with a arm out from the cockpit readiness necessary fails, considering you don’t have both hands on the wheel.

To all this we also add article 169 of the Highway Code, which goes into even more detail. The first paragraph establishes that the driver must have the «greater freedom of movement to carry out the maneuvers necessary for driving”, while paragraph 4 requires that on motor vehicles (excluding motorcycles and two-wheeled mopeds) the driver and all passengers “must not cause protrusions from the transversal shape of the vehicle».

In short, the Highway Code prohibits increase in any way the width of the careven just a few centimeters with one arm.

Fines ranging from 42 to 344 euros and lack of compensation in the event of an accident

From the point of view of possible sanctions, those who drive with their arm out the window could receive one fine from 42 to 173 euros as a consequence of the violation of article 141, to which is also added the deduction of 1 point from the licence. To this could also be added the so-called “overpayment fine” for the violation of article 169, with sanctions from 87 to 344 euros.

Among other things, in case of accidentthe companies insurance they could challenge the driver’s negligence who drove with a protruding limb, leading to a reduction or even refusal of the expected compensation. It is anything but a theoretical risk, especially if you consider that, according to data provided by ISTAT, distracted driving is one of the main causes of road accidents.