Dubailand was to become the largest amusement park in the world in Dubai: what happened

Dubailand, headquarters. Credit: Via Wikimedia Commons



After some interruptions and slowdowns, it is currently under construction south of Dubai In the United Arab Emirates the Dubailanda huge recreational complex, a themed park on a large scale, with an exorbitant cost of Ben 64 billion dollars. First thought of an area of 278 square km Divided into areas with residences, themed parks and sports facilities, today, after the works taken in 2014, it has been reduced.

The semi-abandoned project of Dubailand

Announced the 23 October of 2003, Dubaland has been conceived as a large recreational center, a real amusement park that should have developed on an area of ​​278 square km – to understand us, the double of Disneyland in Florida. The project is divided more residential and theme areas, and each area represents a world to itself. We have for example Global Villagewhich should attract 1.9 million tourists every year and with an extension of Ben 1.9 million square meters.

We then have Motor City, Dedicated to the engines, which includes the Dubai Autodrome, a 5.3 km long track. There Dubai Sport Citywith a 60,000 -seater stadium, is the area dedicated to sport. Finally we have Falcontity of Wonders, A themed project that consists in the scale reproduction of world monuments such as the pyramids of Giza and the Eiffel Tower. It requires great engineering precision for the loyalty and structural stability of the replicas.

Arrest of the project and subsequent recovery

Due to the world economic crisis in the early 2000s, the realization of the project underwent strong delays, and it also had a period of arrest, with the works taken from 2013, after the Dubai Properties Group detected Dubailand from the previous owner, the towerer. A few months later the Dubai Miracle Garden, The first real attraction of Dubailand to see the light.

Among the projects in progress, certainly the most relevant from a tourist and recreational point of view, we have the Mall of Arabiadestined to become the largest shopping center in the world. We then have the realization, in recent years, of the Dubai Outlet Cityarea entirely dedicated to retail trade. If, on the one hand, we have the project during the realization, on the other we also have the sad fate of as many projects that should have seen the light in Dubailand but, unfortunately, they will never see it.

One is certainly that of largest panoramic wheel in the worldwhich should have reached the height of Ben 185 meters. Announced in 2006, with an initial cost of $ 250 million, in 2012 it was then decided to abandon its realization. This category also includes the headquarters of the project, which, passing through the road that connects the Dubailand area to the nearest inhabited centers (Dubailand is in the middle of the desert, and can only be reached by car), today it is in a state of abandonment.