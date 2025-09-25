DUDES, all about the new Netflix comedy series

The Netflix catalog is ready to welcome an all -German novelty that promises to be discussed. The international title is “DUDES”, and it is a pungent comedy that enjoys dismantling stereotypes, wondering about what “to be men” really means today. Laughter, irony, but also a few moments of reflection: a perfect concentrate for a series that faces lightly non -trivial themes.

DUDES: The plot

The protagonists of the story are four longtime friends – Ulf, Andi, Cem and Erik – who are now forty -year -olds find themselves dealing with a deep crisis. Convinced that they have their lives under control, instead they discover that the world around them has changed: privileges, certainties and old male roles no longer apply. A personal growth seminar thus becomes the starting point of a path made of clumsy attempts, errors and revelations. The comic situations are not lacking, but under the surface there is a current reflection: how to redefine their identity in an era of equal, fluid relationships and new expectations? During the episodes, the four protagonists find themselves questioning friendships, ties of couple and even the relationship with themselves. Exhilarating gaffes and more bitter moments: friends will have to discover that the real force is not in being “alpha”, but in accepting their own fragility.

“Dudes” is a sort of German remake of “Machos Alfa”, the Spanish series that has already arrived on the third season on Netflix. The official poster also recalls that of the Iberian version almost identically, confirming the intention of proposing a faithful adaptation. To make the German edition different is the approach of the actors and the cultural context: jokes, misunderstandings and twists and turns, they refer to universal themes, but fell in the reality of a society in full transformation.

DUDES: the cast

The best known name is that of Tom Beck, popular thanks to the historic series “Special Team Cobra 11”, here in the role of Ulf. At his side we find Moritz Führmann, Serkan Kaya and David Rott, who respectively play Andes, CEM and Erik. The cast is completed by Mona Pirzad, Franziska Machens, Marleen Lohse, Jaëla Probst and Valentina Leone, who give life to the female and family figures destined to question the four friends.

The direction is signed by Jan-Martin Scharf and Tobi Baumann, while the script brings the signatures of Arne Noling, Tanja Bubbel and Fabienne Hurst.

DUDES: When it comes out on Netflix

The “Dudes” series (the original title is “Alphamännchen”) debuts on Netflix on October 2, 2025, and will be available all over the world. The first season consists of eight episodes.

DUDES: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jo-esrbal-oundefined