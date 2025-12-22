Duties on cheese and milk, China announces new tariffs on European dairy products: which companies are affected (including Italian ones)

Blue cheeses, milk, cream and mozzarella: there is not a European dairy product excluded from the list of the new round of duties, which China imposes on one of the economic engines of Europe, including Italy. And for the Commission it is a cold shower, which risks seeing a crucial sector for the economy of the Old Continent on its knees. “We note with concern the announcement of new tariffs by China. These measures are unjustifiable. We will do everything we can to defend our farmers”, commented Olof Gill, spokesperson for the EU Commission.

China imposes tariffs on European dairy products

Starting tomorrow, December 23, China will impose provisional tariffs ranging from 21.9 to 42.7 percent on imports of a range of dairy products originating in the European Union. In justifying this move, Beijing explained that the tariffs were introduced following an anti-subsidy investigation launched in August 2024 and expected to last until February 2026. According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the investigation found that dairy products imported from the EU benefit from subsidies, causing significant damage to the Chinese dairy industry and establishing a clear link between the subsidies and the damage suffered.

And it is the same reason that Brussels has given for applying high duties on electric vehicles produced in China. Looking at the calendar, one cannot help but notice that the investigation launched by Beijing into European dairy products began the day after the Commission’s decision on the tariffs to be imposed on electric vehicles made in China. Many analysts and economists have interpreted this move by Beijing as a retaliatory measure against Brussels.

It is the latest move, in chronological order, on European products. Last week, China announced the imposition of anti-dumping duties on pork and pork products imported from the EU for a period of five years. The rates, effective December 17, range from 4.9 to 19.8 percent, marking a decline from the provisional duties applied starting in September, which ranged between 15.6 and 62.4 percent, during the period in which the investigation was still ongoing.

Which companies (including Italian ones) end up in China’s sights

Beijing announced the new series of tariffs on milk, cream, fresh and processed cheeses and blue cheeses, including the famous French Roquefort, which affects around 60 European companies. As reported by the press agency Reutersthe rates will vary depending on the companies involved in the Chinese investigation: the Italian Sterilgarda Alimenti will pay the lowest rate, equal to 21.9 percent, while FrieslandCampina Belgium and FrieslandCampina Nederland will be subject to the highest, equal to 42.7 percent. Arla Foods, owner of the Lurpak and Castello brands, will have to pay duties of between 28.6 and 29.7 percent. Companies that did not participate in the investigation will have to pay the maximum rate, which is 42.7 percent.

The imposition of tariffs could benefit Chinese producers, already struggling with oversupply and falling milk prices, while European companies seek constructive dialogue with China’s Ministry of Commerce. According to Rabobank, China has seen declining milk prices for three years, unlike the rest of the world, which increases pressure on the domestic market. The country, the world’s third largest milk producer, had already called on producers to reduce production and replace less productive cows.