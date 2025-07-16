Duties or counter-tooth: I’ll explain the dilemma between Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump





A doubt winds in European chancellers: how to respond to the stale of Donald Trump’s duties? Bazooka or olive twig? Make your face fierce or just the offended friend of the betrayed friend who can’t wait to reconcile? It is no doubt, because it determines the action of the European Commission and is conditioned by the positioning of individual governments regarding the US administration.

Let’s take the case of Giorgia Meloni, who from the beginning has focused all the chips on the tenant of the White House, perhaps thinking about the Trump one, the first term, that all fighting illegal immigration, Woke culture, that of the rediscovery of their roots and the enhancement of the national identity and which instead found a highly isolationist president, determined to break the transatlantic bond, to beat the case for actions, To stop supplies to Ukraine …

From the cheap bazooka to the olive twig

Here, in a situation of this type it is evident that the essential need of the Italian government, even before understanding whether it is better to respond with the bazooka or with an olive twig, was safeguarded, just or wrong, the relationship that has been built, if only to not contradict itself in the eyes of your electorate, other chancelleries and other European parties (Giorgia Meloni was president of the ECR, which is part of the Romanian deputy who presented the motion of no confidence last week against Ursula von der Leyen).

On the one hand, therefore, do not deny the link with Trump in the name of “consistency”, which has always been the founding value of the right. On the other, try to save the accounts of Italian companies that export to the USA and consequently save the face. Because then the votes to Meloni will not come from the USA. The right had climbed the stairs of power to the motto of “we will make the interests of the Italians”, calling themselves “patriots” and certainly cannot give the impression of selling off the future of companies to pay homage to the relationship with a character who with his continuous weirds, his rough language that at the beginning to someone has fun but after a while he comes bored, with his stubborn tendency to turn all the canons of communication, Every day in the liking both at home it is even more outside.

Italy forced to “play” with the European Union

What the Italian premier must travel is therefore a very, very narrow path, so much so that the oppositions raised the shot and once so much they managed to find the lost nail polish in other contexts to press it with a certain effectiveness of arguments. Meloni’s claim to give a blow to the circle and one to the barrel, even his aspiration to act as a “mediator” between the USA and the EU, has currently revealed an illusion and it is likely that it remains for a while since the foreign trade is an exclusive competence of the EU and the only one who can speak on behalf of the Union is the commissioner for trade, as well as obviously the president Ursula von Der Leyen. Trump has straight, friends or non -friends. Meloni is nothing left to invoke “moderation”, just to stand out from those, such as Emmanuel Macron, who put out the chest and invoked Pan by focaccia. But it is a request that has the flavor more than anything else than those who want to take time and understand which side the story goes.

Italians who will lose their jobs because of Donald Trump – by Fabrizio Gatti

Beyond the negotiation itself on the duties, to understand if in the end the threshold will be 30 or 10, it is for the premier to understand that a phase has changed, that the story has come to a curve and that from this moment on, and for who knows how much again, the scenario to cope with is that of an America that goes more and more for its own facts (Trump has accentuated with his rough and vulgar ways that they already had a tendency Started, see Barack Obama who had asked the European Championships to increase their military contribution) and a world that overall is redefining for spheres of influence, in which to stay at the table you must necessarily be part of a subject capable of competing with other large world players. And that subject can only be the European Union.

The most difficult time from the Second World War

The matches that are playing – that they are called duties and therefore global trade, war in Ukraine, worldwide, control of new commercial routes such as those of the Arctic, redefinition of the borders in Europe, strategies on migration and destiny of Africa, future of the Middle East – are all faces of the same Risiko to whom it would be crazy to think of being able to sit only with the tricolor plate of Italy. The greatest upheaval after the Second World War requires rulers capable of first of all to understand what is happening.

