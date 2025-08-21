Duties, what provides for the final agreement between the EU and the United States

The game on duties is enriched with a new chapter. European Union and the United States made the joint declaration known after the political agreement reached by Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump on 27 July. The text provides details on the new US customs tariffs applied to the Old Continent.

Exemptions

The main aspect on which greater clarifications were expected was that of the possible exclusion of some products from the new US tariffs. Italian producers hoped to us but in the end there will be no exemption of wines and alcohol from the application of Trump’s duties. “We were unable to include wine, liqueurs and beer between the sectors covered by MFN duties on their own. But the door is not closed: both parties have agreed to evaluate other sectors in the future, and that of the drinks remains an offensive priority for the EU,” said the EU Commissioner to the Maros Sefcovic trade, explaining how in the USA “there were different positions, and at the end the overall balance was priority “. On the other hand, the tariff roof of 15% will be excluded by unavailable natural resources (including cork), all aircraft and their parts, generic drugs and their ingredients and chemical precursors.

The declaration

The joint declaration reads that “a maximum tariff rate and omnicomprensive of 15% is provided for the overwhelming majority of EU exports, including strategic sectors such as cars, pharmaceutical products, semiconductors and timber”. For its part, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen explained that “the European Union will always pursue the best results for its citizens and its businesses. In the face of a difficult situation, we have maintained the commitments made towards our Member States and industry and we have restored clarity and consistency in the transatlantic trade”. Von der Leyen has assured that the collaboration with the United States will continue to “agree on further tariff reductions, identify new cooperation sectors and create greater potential for economic growth”.

Predicability for our Companies & Consumers. Stability in The Largest Trading Partnership in the World. And Security for European Jobs & Economic Growth in the long-term. This eu-US Trade Deal Delivers for Our Citizens & Companies, and Strengthens Transatlantic Relations. – Ursula von der leyen (@vonderleyen) August 21, 2025

The agreement “represents a concrete demonstration of our commitment in favor of a commerce and equivalent, balanced and mutually advantageous trade. It will place our commercial and investment relationship – one of the largest in the world – on solid bases and will give new impetus to the reindustrialization of our economies”, we still read in the text made known on Thursday 21 August.

The joint declaration reflects “the recognition, by the European Union, of the concerns of the United States and our determination joined to resolve commercial imbalances and to free all the potential of our combined economic power”. United States and European Union believe that the agreement can represent “a first step in a process that can be further expanded over time to include additional areas and continue to improve access to markets and increase their commercial and investment relationship”.