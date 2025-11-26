Earthquake at the Campi Flegrei of magnitude 3.3, new seismic swarm: 31 tremors also felt in Naples

Late yesterday evening, November 25, 2025the land of the Phlegraean Fields he trembled again with a shock of magnitude 3.3 at 11.21pm, distinctly felt not only in the Phlegraean area but also in various neighborhoods of Naples. This event was not an isolated one, but represented the peak of one seismic swarm lasted a few hours with an epicenter located near the municipalities of Pozzuoli, Quarto, Bacoli, Bagnoli, Monte di Procida, Marano di Napoli, Calvizzano and Qualiano. THE’INGVwith an official press release, confirmed this morning the end of the seismic sequence – which began at 3:00 pm 11.09pm from last night – with 31 earthquakes registered in advance. As reported in the weekly bulletin, from 17 to 23 November, in the Campi Flegrei they were located 110 earthquakes with the lifting speed linked to bradyseism attested to an average of approximately 25 mm per month.

The municipalities where the 3.3 magnitude earthquake was felt

The main event occurred at 11.21pm with a magnitude Md 3.3 to a depth of 3km. As often happens at the Campi Flegrei, the superficiality of the hypocenter (between 2 and 3 km) amplifies the perception of the tremors even for low magnitudes. Here is the table of municipalities located within a radius of 20 km from the epicentre, with data relating to the distance and the resident population involved.

The chronology of the earthquake shocks at the Campi Flegrei

Here is the chronology of the most relevant tremors (with magnitude greater than 1.0) recorded during the most intense phase of the swarm, as highlighted by the seismic traces:

11.15pm – Magnitude 1.6 depth 2 km

– Magnitude depth 2 km 11.21pm – Magnitude 3.3 depth 3 km

– Magnitude depth 3 km 11.27pm – Magnitude 1.2 depth 3 km

– Magnitude depth 3 km 11.28pm – Magnitude 1.0 depth 2 km

– Magnitude depth 2 km 11.34pm – Magnitude 1.3 depth 2 km

– Magnitude depth 2 km 11.35pm – Magnitude 1.7 depth 2 km

– Magnitude depth 2 km 11.51pm – Magnitude 1.1depth 2 km

Map of the location of the tremors of the earthquake swarm of November 25th at the Campi Flegrei. Credit: INGV



Attention remains high on soil deformation parameters. In recent weeks the lifting speed has settled at approx 25 mm/month. INGV has highlighted a progressive acceleration starting from 10 October 2025: the lifting rate has gone from 15 mm/month of the April-October period at an intermediate value of 20 mm/monthand then increases further. The total lift at the RITE GNSS station (Rione Terra) is now approx 19.5cm from January 2025.