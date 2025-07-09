Earthquake between Modena and Bologna of M3.6 at a depth of 10 km, epicenter in San Felice sul Panaro

An earthquake made the land of theEmilia Romagna – Between Modena And Bologna – today’s morning 9 July at 9:43 am with a magnitude of 3.6. The epicenter was located a 5 km from San Felice sul Panaro (MO) with a depth of 10 km. Initially the seismographers of the Ingv had reported two shocks between the Modenese and the Bolognese, but the subsequent update confirmed a single event at 9:43 am. As reported by the Ingv, the shock was also felt by the population in the Ferrarese between Cento, Scorichino, Mirandola and Concordia. This is the same area affected by the earthquake of magnitude 5.8 of May 2012. There are currently no damage.

Elective of the earthquake of 9 July 2025 (M3.6) in San Felice sul Panaro in the province of Modena. Credit: ingv



The area affected by the shock is part of a seismic areaas shown by the earthquakes of the past, one above all the 2012 earthquake of magnitude 5.8 with epicenter a Final Emilia (a few kilometers from San Felice sul Panaro). As shown by the map below that reports the seismic events in the area from 1985 to today, the intense activity concentrated in the Ferrara and Modenese plain and the widespread seismicity along theApennine arctestify to the presence of Failed active in the subsoil. These geological structures, when they move, are the cause of the earthquakes that characterize the history and present of this territory.

Map that reports all the earthquakes that took place in the Modena area from 1985 to today. Credit: ingv



The origin of these earthquakes is to be found in the compressive faults present in the area. These were formed due to the Apennine system that pushes from South-South West to North-North East. In particular, the fault that probably triggered this series of earthquakes is the Campegine-Correggio. It is estimated that this fault has a depth between 3 and 10 km.