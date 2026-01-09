Earthquake in Brescia of magnitude 3.4, epicenter 3 km from Gargnano

Earthquake in Brescia of magnitude 3.4.



A strong shock of earthquake Of magnitude 3.4 hit the province of Brescia today January 9th, at 3.28pm. According to what was recorded by INGV, the epicenter was located at 3km north from Gargnanoa town located on the shores of Lake Garda, about 30 km from the center of Brescia. The hypocenter, however, was detected at 10.2 km deep. At 3.24pmthe seismographs had already recorded a earthquake of magnitude 2.5again with its epicenter in Gargnano and with a depth of 10.8 km.

The earthquake was distinctly felt throughout the province of Brescia, until Veneto et al Trentino-Alto Adige. At the moment, however, no particular damage was reported to buildings or people.

From a geological point of view, it is not a particularly seismic areaas demonstrated by the map below created by INGV, which shows all the earthquakes recorded from the year 1000 to 2020 in this area. Over the years, all recorded tremors have had a maximum magnitude of 5.0, with the only exception of earthquake of 1117 of magnitude 6.8.

The map of earthquakes in the Brescia area from 1000 to 2020. Credit: INGV



Article being updated.