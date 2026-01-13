Earthquake in Emilia-Romagna of magnitude 4.3, shock also felt in Tuscany

A shock of earthquake Of magnitude 4.3 hit the province of Ravenna today January 13th, at 09:27. According to what was recorded by INGV, the epicenter was located at 7 km north from Russians, in the province of Ravenna. The hypocenter, however, was detected at 23 km deep.

The first shock was followed by a second earthquake of magnitude 4.1detected at hours 09:29 to a depth of 22km: the epicenter in this case was located 8 km from Faenza (RA).

Earthquakes were also felt at Rimini and Cervia and up to Florencein Tuscanyas reported by some users on social networks. People also reported hearing a loud bang before the ground shook. At the moment, no particular damage was reported to buildings or people.

Article being updated.