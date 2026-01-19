Earthquake in Messina, new shock of magnitude 3.7 with epicenter in Militello Rosmarino

A strong shock of earthquake Of magnitude of 3.7 hit the province of Messina today 19 January at 5.20pm. According to what was recorded by INGV, theepicenter it was located 4 km from Militello Rosmarino (ME). THE’hypocenterhowever, was detected at 8.8 km deep. The earthquake was distinctly felt by the population: at the moment, anywayno particular damage was reported to buildings or people. At 5.22pm a second earthquake of magnitude 2.8 occurred 5 km from Alcara li Fusi (depth 8 km).

This afternoon’s events fit into one seismic sequence active since yesterday, which unlike the swarm contains a main shocki.e. an earthquake of greater magnitude, followed by smaller aftershocks. The area, in fact, is affected by numerous aftershocks as demonstrated by the data recorded in the last 24 hours.

The sequence began with the strongest shock of magnitude 4.0 which took place yesterday, Sunday 18 January, at 2.54pm with epicenter in Militello Rosmarino. In the following hours, several aftershocks followed, including one of great magnitude 2.8 at 11.52pm and one of magnitude 3.5 recorded this morning at dawn, at 05:17.

Up until 1.20pm today, over a dozen tremors had been located, with variable magnitudes (including one 2.9 at 11:50 in San Fratello and one 2.7 at 05:47 in Alcara li Fusi).

Article being updated.