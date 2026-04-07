Earthquake in the Campi Flegrei of magnitude 3.3, shock felt as far as Naples: seismic swarm underway

3.3 magnitude earthquake in the Campi Flegrei.



A shock of earthquake Of magnitude 3.3 hit i Phlegraean Fields today 07 April at 04:32. According to what was recorded by INGV, the epicenter was located 5 km from Pozzuolibetween Solfatara and via Antiniana. The hypocenter, however, was detected at 2.4 km deep.

The shock was distinctly felt by the population of the Phlegraean area and in various neighborhoods of Naples. The INGV Vesuvian Observatory has confirmed that as of 04:32 local time on 04/07/2026 a seismic swarm: in fact, they followed the first shock two more earthquakes. The first in magnitude 1.6recorded at 04:34, just two minutes after the first shock, and the second of magnitude 2.6detected instead at 04:38. For the moment, fortunately, no particular damage was reported to people or things.

The seismic swarm underway in the Campi Flegrei area. Credit: INGV



The Municipality of Pozzuoliin a post on social media, confirmed that the Municipal Administration is working together with the Civil Protection to follow «closely the evolution of the ongoing seismic swarm and provide subsequent updates until the phenomenon is concluded».

The Campi Flegrei area, as we well know, is a particularly seismic area: in this case, however, the earthquakes they are not due to the activation of the faults, but are caused from bradyseism, or the periodical raising and lowering of the ground. Since January 2025, the ground lifting in Rione Terra has been 25.5cm.

The shock was recorded after a period of relative seismic tranquility in the Campi Flegrei, as confirmed by the data reported in the latest weekly bulletins released by INGV.