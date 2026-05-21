Earthquake in the Campi Flegrei of magnitude 4.4, shock felt in Naples: an earthquake swarm is underway

A strong earthquake shock magnitude 4.4 hit the area of Phlegraean Fields at dawn today, May 21, 2026, at 05:50 (Italian time). According to what was recorded by the Operations Room of the INGV Vesuvian Observatory, the epicenter was located in Gulf of Pozzuoli (about 5 km south of the city of Pozzuoli), while the hypocenter was detected just 3 km away. The earthquake, thanks to the extreme superficiality of the earthquake due to bradyseism, was felt distinctly and with strong intensity by the population of the entire Phlegraean area and in numerous neighborhoods of the city of Naples including Posillipo, Vomero, Bagnoli, Fuorigrotta and the hospital area. In particular, the municipalities most affected by the earthquake (being less than 10 km from the epicentre) were Bacoli, Monte di Procida, Pozzuoli, Procida and Quarto. As a precaution, the mayors have ordered the school closures in Bacoli, Pozzuoli, Quarto, Giugliano and Qualiano. In Naples the metro service (line 2) has been temporarily suspended.

The main event at 05:50 was not an isolated one, but started one seismic swarm. According to the press release issued by the Vesuvian Observatory shortly after the earthquake (at 06:30), in the first half hour of activity at least 4 earthquakesof which the magnitude 4.4 shock represents the maximum energy peak while the others had magnitudes 2.1 and 1.2.

The preliminary data of seismic shaking maps (ShakeMap) indicate levels of resentment estimated up to V degree of the MCS scale (Mercalli-Cancani-Sieberg).

Shake Map of the 4.4 magnitude event of May 21, 2026 at Campi Flegrei. Credit: INGV



This magnitude value is very high for the area, whose historical record (in the instrumental era) is 4.6which occurred just under a year ago. In fact, on 30 June 2025, a major seismic swarm hit the Campi Flegrei area. The main shock, of magnitude Md 4.6, was recorded at 12.47 pm with the epicenter also located in Gulf of Pozzuoliat a depth of approximately 4 km. This event followed another strong earthquake of similar magnitude (4.4) that occurred in the area in the previous months.

Over the past few years, the area has recorded several events of similar intensity:

