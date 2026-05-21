Gemini Spark arrives, Google’s new AI assistant that works in the background and automates daily tasks even offline

Spark. Credit: Google.



Artificial intelligence has moved beyond the phase of simple text-based chatbots to enter the era of autonomous and proactive systems, the so-called AI agents. At the center of this transformation we find Gemini Sparka technology integrated into the Google landscape that redefines the concept of digital automation, and which was announced by Big G in the last few hours, in the annual event Google I/O. Based on the logical architecture of Gemini 3.5 Flash and on the platform Antigravitythis personal assistant operates in the background on virtual machines connected to Google Cloudworking independently even with devices turned off.

Unlike traditional chatbots – which require input for every single action – Spark applies the principle ofpersonal intelligence: Coordinate complex, multi-step workflows by natively connecting Workspace ecosystem applications, such as Gmail, Calendar, and Sheets. The user always maintains the supervision and the decisional controlas the system is designed to ask for permissions before performing crucial operations.

How Gemini Spark works and what it is used for

An AI agent doesn’t just answer a specific question: it is able to plan and execute a sequence of actions that point to an end goal. Spark materializes this capability through three functional pillars, namely activity, skills And planningwhich work in synergy. The activity connect the agent to Workspace applications; the skills define the operational rules and behaviors to be adopted for repetitive tasks, personalizing the experience without the need for new instructions; the planningfinally, they introduce triggers – conditional or temporal activators – which actually start the action at the exact moment it is needed.

Let’s move on toSpark utility. Every day a huge volume of information passes through our inboxes. Spark can act as a selective filter to optimize email management, without reading messages indiscriminately. Under our supervision, the agent isolates priority items, summarizes the week’s key themes from subscriptions, and drafts responses. If we need to update a working group on a project, for example, Spark can autonomously analyze relevant spreadsheets, documents and presentations to structure a coherent, ready-to-send text.

Sundar PichaiCEO of Alphabet (the holding company that controls Google), in presenting Spark to the press, defined it in these terms:

It’s your personal AI agent that helps you navigate your digital life, acting on your behalf and at your direction. (…) It runs seamlessly on dedicated virtual machines on Google Cloud, (so) you don’t need to keep your laptop on to make sure it’s running.

The connection between Spark, the Google ecosystem, and third-party apps

An interesting advantage of Spark is its native connection with the Google ecosystemwhich however is deactivated by default (therefore it is the user who must activate it voluntarily and consciously). This eliminates the complex configuration of permissions with external software, typical of competing systems such as Claude Cowork by Anthropic or ChatGPT by OpenAI. You can interact with the agent by writing to a dedicated Gmail address or monitor their progress from mobile via the system Android Halowhile integrating with protocols such as MCP will further expand its connections in the future as well third-party apps.

Google Spark availability

Currently being released for testers and users adult subscribers to the Google AI Ultra plan in the United Statesaccess will rapidly expand to an ever-wider audience over the next few weeks.