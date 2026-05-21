The Testaments 2 will be there. The sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed

“The Testaments” will have a second season. Continue the story of Gilead’s new generation of young women in the sequel series that expands the universe of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The announcement of the renewal of “The Testaments” for a new chapter came through a social post on the official page of the series which revealed that this title, inspired by the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, will have new episodes.

“A secret that we couldn’t keep to ourselves for much longer,” we read on Instagram and it’s news that is already driving fans of the series and “The Handmaid’s Tale” crazy.

The Testaments: the review

The Testaments 2: the video announcement of the renewal

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The Testaments: the plot

Years after the events of “The Handmaid’s Tale”,”The Testaments“is a coming-of-age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them. For them, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world before their indoctrination into this life. Faced with the possibility of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to seek allies, both new and old, to aid them in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.

The Testaments 2: the cast

The great protagonists of this series undoubtedly return: Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), Chase Infiniti (Agnes) and Lucy Halliday (Daisy) but also Mattea Conforti (Becka), Brad Alexander (Garth), Mabel Li (Aunt Vidala), Rowan Blanchard (Shunammite).

And it will almost certainly return too Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne.

The Testaments 2: when it comes out

The second season of “The Testaments” could be released on Disney+ between 2027 and 2028.