Sacro Moderno, Lorenzo Pallotta’s debut films on RaiPlay

A first work that aims to tell the mountainous and ‘hidden’ side of Abruzzo. RaiPlay announces Sacro Moderno, the debut documentary by director Lorenzo Pallotta. A film born from the need to talk about the places and traditions of the region, with the aim of emphasizing its territory, often forgotten by contemporary Italian cinema.

Sacred Modern, the previews

The film tells the story and destiny of a mountain community that tries to survive in every way. There are few people left in the mountain municipality of Intermesoli. The young Simone, tacit heir of memories and ancient traditions, takes on the country’s responsibilities. Not far away lives Philip, a hermit and individualist, who, far from everyone, tries to rebuild himself and his faith. Simone and Filippo, bound by oppressive silences, come to terms with internal limits and compromises under the watchful gaze of a people who, unknowingly, overwhelm their lives and their destiny. The ultimate aim is both to try to create a deliberately magical universe, halfway between a dark fairy tale and a coming-of-age film – where the spectator loses himself in the dilated rhythms of an apparent silence, searching within himself for the ultimate meaning of the film – and to show the different points of view of the protagonists who in different ways distance themselves from the hierarchical and power system that has formed over the years within these countries. A dark and tragic truth that will probably never cease to exist in such a small and hidden, but universally understandable world.

Sacro Moderno, when it comes out

The film debuts on RaiPlay on May 30, 2026.