Earthquake in the Philippines measuring 6.4, no tsunami warning

6.4 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines.



A strong shock of earthquake Of magnitude 6.4 hit southern Philippe at 11:02 today, 7 January 2026 (04:02 in Italy). According to what was recorded by the USGS, the epicenter was located at sea, about 16 km from the town of Baculin – on the island of Mindanao –, while the hypocenter was detected at 35 km deep.

As often happens, the provisional estimates are slightly different: INGV reported a magnitude of 6.5 and a depth of 89 km. Updated official data will be available in the next few hours.

The shock was distinctly felt along the coastwith the local population running into the streets. Despite the intensity of the tremor, the Philippine authorities they did not issue any tsunami warningsas it was an earthquake with a relatively deep hypocenter: at the moment, however, no particular damage to people or buildings has been reported.

From a geological point of view, the Philippines is an extremely seismic area, due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire. It is an area approximately 40,000 km long, which surrounds the Pacific Ocean and has the highest concentration of active volcanoes and earthquakes of the planet.

The Pacific Ring of Fire map.



The October 10, 2025 a strong earthquake of magnitude 7.4 had shaken the country, causing a blackout and bringing many people into the streets. On that occasion, entire villages had been evacuated due to a tsunami warning, which was later lifted.