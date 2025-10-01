Earthquake in the Philippines of magnitude 6.9: over 60 deaths and hundreds of injuries

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.9 (USGS) occurred off the coast of the Philippines at 9:59 pm local time (15:59 in Italy) of yesterday 30 September 2025. The epicenter was located a 19 km north-east of the city of Bogo to a depth of 10 km. The most affected area was the province of CEBU Populated by about 3.2 million inhabitants, where buildings collapsed, the bell tower of a church was damaged and electric current’s provision was interrupted. According to the latest estimates of the local authorities they would be 69 the victims and beyond 150 The wounded with a strong impact on the efficiency of local hospitalsclose to collapse. These data are intended to climb with the continuation of the rescue operations. Following the shock, numerous were recorded Establishment shocks in the area with magnitude between 4.6 and 5.2. The collapse of a bridge has isolated the northern part of the island of Cebu. There are also damage to roads, current interruptions and problems for communication lines throughout the region. A tsunami alert had been branched during the early hours after the earthquake and then withdrawn to return to the risk.

The damaged areas include the cities of Bogo (90 thousand inhabitants), CEBU CITY And Mandue where several buildings collapsed or were seriously damaged. There Basilica del Santo Niño In Cebu City, one of the oldest churches in the country, he suffered the collapse of part of the bell tower. The Filipino government has mobilized the army and national rescue agencies for research and rescue operations with numerous teams unfolded to locate the missing under the rubble. The president declared it state of calamityby ordering the delivery of humanitarian aid such as water and medicines in the affected areas.

Map of the earthquake intensity that hit the Philippines on September 30, 2025. Credit: USGS



From a geological point of view, the frequency of earthquakes in the Philippines is due to their position on cPacific fire in front. This is a horseshoe -shaped area, about 40,000 km long, which surrounds the Pacific Ocean and is the area with the highest concentration of active volcanoes and earthquakes on the planet. The belt includes other countries such as Japan and Indonesia and extends throughout the western coast of the American continent.