Egypt, Italian mission discovers an ancient solar temple of Pharaoh Niuserra from 4500 years ago

Monumental structures of the Temple of Ra. Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities



A new and important one archaeological discovery comes from Egypt, where an Italian mission is bringing to light the remains of valley temple of the solar deity Rabuilt by Pharaoh Niuserraruler of 5th dynasty (2500-2350 BC) who reigned around in the mid-25th century BC. C. The excavations were conducted in the region of Abu Ghurab, to south of Cairoby a team led by Massimiliano Nuzzolo and Rosanna Pirelli of the Universities of Turin and Naples L’Orientale.

According to the Supreme Council of Egyptian Antiquitieswho announced the discovery on social media, the discovery is of great importance: over 50% of a huge building of more than 1000 square meterscharacterized by a unique architectural systemwhich makes it one of the largest and most important solar temples known. The location of the temple had already been hypothesized in 1901 by the Egyptologist Ludwig Borchardtbut at the time the high level of groundwater (rising water table) had prevented excavations. Recent investigations have revealed themonumental entrance to the templeThe original floor, column bases in limestone and granite and parts of main porch. Traits of the also emerged hallway which connected the temple to the main road, as well as numerous others architectural elements still in their original position, like doors and cladding slabs.

Checkers for Senet, an ancient board game similar to backgammon. Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities



Among the most interesting discoveries is a slope that probably connected the temple to the Nileconfirming the role ceremonial and symbolic of the riverwhich was to have a primary role in religious functions. Also noteworthy is the discovery of a large stone threshold with hieroglyphic inscriptions, which report the name of the king and a calendar of religious ceremonies. Next to the monumental structures, they were found objects of daily lifeincluding pieces from an ancient backgammon-like board game, the Senetand numerous ceramics. Preliminary studies indicate that, after the end of the solar cult, the temple was reused as a living area during the First Intermediate Period (a particular period of political crisis in Egyptian history, during which the state fragmented, circa the end of the third millennium BC. C.), offering new insights into daily life in a very poorly documented period of Egyptian history.

Monumental structures of the Temple of Ra. Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities



The excavation mission will continue in the coming seasons, with the aim of further clarifying the origin and evolution of solar templesone of the most characteristic religious expressions of theOld Kingdom (2700-2200 BC).