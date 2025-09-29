Eight films and two TV series to watch on Prime Videos this week (29 September – 5 October)

September ends, an October full of interesting TV starts, but for this week on first videos there are not many series to watch, apart from a new episode of Gen V 2 and then, among the expiring titles, 11.22.63, sci -fi series inspired by a novel by Stephen King, which if you have not seen it, do not miss this opportunity. On the other hand there are various films: among the new entrances in the first catalog we particularly point out the new Play Dirty – triple game, while for lovers of action movies there are Detective Knight, Bruce Willis’s latest work, and Alarum with Sylvester Stallone and Scott Eastwood. To you the choice is good week!

Detective Knight – The Night of Judgment (Film Action 2023) – release date 28 September

Detective James Knight (Bruce Willis) investigates a gang of stages of banks guilty of seriously injured his partner Fitz during a blow on the Halloween night. This adrenaline thriller represents the first chapter of the “Detective Knight” trilogy, the last film saga in which Bruce Willis takes part.

Alarum (Film Action 2025) – released on 28 September

Explosive action thriller with Sylvester Stallone and Scott Eastwood. The quiet life of the former Spies Joe and Lara Travers is shocked when, following a plane crash, they come into possession of a USB stick, a lethal boot that puts them in the sights of the most powerful American intelligence agencies.

Play Dirty – Triple Game (Film Thriller USA) – Available from 1 October

In Play Dirty – Triple game, adrenaline thriller signed by director Shane Black, a professional thief scores the biggest blow of his life. Parker (Mark Wahlberg), Grofield (Lakeith Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar) and a skilled team won in a blow that will put them against the New York mafia, in this raw and intelligent Heist Movie.

Gen v season 2 ep. 5 (US TV series, genre: comedy, drama, action) – Outgoing on October 1st

Episode title: The Kids Are Not All Right. Marie, Jordan, Emma and Cate and Sam also want to know more about the mysterious director Cypher and her past.

Millennium – Men who hate women (film 2011) – expiration date 1 October

While trying to solve a mysterious murder of forty years earlier, a journalist in disgrace (Daniel Craig) and the enigmatic hacker Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara) discover that even the richest families have skeletons in the closet. In the cast of this remake of David Fincher of the Swedish thriller based on Stieg Larsson’s best-seller, also Christopher Plummer and Stellan Skarsgård.

There is still tomorrow (Film 2023) – Date of expiration 1 October

The film debut directed by Paola Cortellesi, acclaimed by public and critics and winner of 6 David di Donatello. Delia accepts the life that has touched her and a good marriage to her daughter is all she aspires to, but the arrival of a mysterious letter will turn on in her the courage to imagine a better future.

Without a way of escape (film 1987) – expiration date 1 October

A cover -up and a witch hunt occur after a politician accidentally kills his lover.

Licorice Pizza (Film 2022) – Date of expiration 1 October

1973, San Fernando Valley. The 15 -year -old actor Gary Valentine falls madly in love with Alana Kane, ten years older than him. While he tries to impress with his entrepreneurial scams and his innate brazenness, the amused interest of her could give birth to something more.

A fish named Wanda (Film 1989) – Date of expiration 1 October

If we add four rather shrewd jewelry thieves … Tre Yorkshire Terrier … a beautiful woman … a good English lawyer and a fortune in jewels we will have a fun comedy with John Cleese, Michael Palin, Kevin Kline and Jamie Lee Curtis.

11.22.63 (Mini TV series science fiction, 8 episodes) – expiration date 10 September

James Franco is the protagonist of this epic journey through time based on Stephen King’s best-seller novel, a thriller made by Bad Robot, the production house of JJ Abrams. 11.22.63 explores the dark side of the American dream.