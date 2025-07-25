Eight movies and a TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

Last weekend of July, for many, the August holidays approach but in the meantime we think about the weekend: if you are looking for advice to decide what to watch on first videos, you are in the right place.

Let’s start with the news, report the release of the new episode of the final season of the Summer in your eyes, and the film Shadow Force. And as usual do not forget to scroll the expiring titles, you may find pearls as in Bruges, we are infinite, my name is Remo Williams, Road House (the original, not the recent remake), girls in the ball, the Russia house and Dark Half. As always to you the choice and good weekend!

Shadow Force – Last mission (Exclusive Film, Gender: Thriller) – release date 25 July

Kerry Washington (Kyrah) and Omar Sy (Isaac) are the protagonists of Shadow Force – last mission. Shadow Force – Last mission. Both are a former members of an internationally -known international elite unit known as “Shadow Force” and have broken the rules falling in love and deciding to leave the team to start a new life together. But the “they lived happy and happy” is certainly not around the corner: how could it be, when eleven of the most lethal killers in the world hunt you to collect a size of twenty -five million dollars?

So Kyrah and Issac make a difficult decision to save their family: separate, at least temporarily. Issac hides with Ky, their newborn, while Kyrah faces those who want to die one by one. But how much will it pass before the mother and father are forced to fight side by side again to protect the people who love the most in the world?

The trailer and things to know about Shadow Force

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 3 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 23 July

Episode title: the commemoration. Belly and Jeremiah want to wait to reveal the great news to their family members until they are all together with Cousins at the commemoration ceremony in honor of Susannah. Everyone, except Conrad.

The Summer review in your eyes 3

In Bruges: The consciousness of the murderer (film 2008) – expiry date 1 August

Ray and Ken are two cold and ruthless contracts, forced to take refuge in Bruges.

We are infinite (film 2012) – expiration date 1 August

1991, Charlie is a very intelligent and at the same time shy and insecure boy, who observes the world around him keeping on the sidelines. One day two charismatic boys of the last year, the beautiful Sam and her fearless brother Patrick, take him under their protective wing accompanying him to new friendships, the first love, the first kiss, the first parties …

My name is Remo Williams (Film 1985) – Expiry date 1 August

A policeman from New York City is recruited by an super-segregate quasi-government agency who wants to avenge the wrongs of the company. The policeman is trained by a Korean master of Sinanju and then unleashed on the bad guys. Based on the series of books of Richard Sapir and Warren Murphy’s “destroyer”.

Road House (Film 1990) – Date of expiration 1 August

A film full of action that tells the story of a cool but hard buttuofori, with a degree in philosophy in a Midwest Roadhouse, which clashes with a mafia boss.

The review of the Road House remake

Girls in the ball (Film 2000) – expiration date 1 August

At the origins of the whole story there is a theft committed by an ex captain of a group of what we call ‘Girls Pon Pon’ and that the Americans call ‘Cheerleaders’. This prevents them from participating in the ‘High Schools’ annual championship.

La Casa Russia (Film 1990) – Date of expiration 1 August

The English publisher Barley Blair leads a lonely life, whose major pleasures are drinking whiskey and playing the saxophone. Since the beginning of the Perestroîka, he came into contact with artists and dissident writers of the Soviet Union. He will find himself in Moscow, involved in an investigation into Soviet nuclear potential, alongside a beautiful Russian publishing.

Dark Half – Dark half (Film 1993) – Expiry date 1 August

Thad Beaumont (Timothy Hutton) hopes to move away from the yellow novels he wrote under the pseudonym of George Stark. But when devising a plan to “kill” Stark, he discovers that his alter ego has started a revenge!