Eight movies and four TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

Last weekend of June, and waiting for the new releases of July here are the news and titles expiring of the first video catalog in these days. Among the novelties we point out the Countdown police series, the film Old Guy, the new episode of Nine Perfect Strangers, the South Korean series persistently in love and the animated film Katak. But take a look to the end of the expiring titles that we have selected for you, including the legendary Top Gear show. The choice is to you and good weekend!

Countdown (Original US TV series, action genre) – Exit date 25 June

Number of episodes and output methods: 13 episodes, the first 3 available on June 25 and the following outgoing one every Wednesday

When an agent of the United States internal security department is assassinated in broad daylight, the detective of the Los Angeles Mark Meachum police, played by Jensen Ackles, is recruited within a secret task force, consisting of undercover agents of all the police, to investigate the case. But the hunt for the murderer will soon bring to light a much more left conspiracy than you could imagine, giving way to a race against time to save a city of millions of people.

Old Guy (film 2024) – release date 23 June

When the elderly Sicario Danny (the two -time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz) is recalled to the action by the company that has always hired him, he believes it is an opportunity to return to the front line. However, its real task is to train and support the young assumption prodigy Wihlborg in a training mission. While the blood flows, Danny starts asking who the real target is.

Lovely in love (South Korea TV series, genre: romantic) – release date 23 June

Seong-a is a high school clerk during the day and a shaman at night. Derise for his ability to see ghosts, he faces everything with a smile: he is used to feeling different. Gyeon-U, beautiful and tormented like a candle in the wind, enters its sanctuary walking upside down. From that moment, seong-a swears to protect him. This is a story about the first love and how to conquer everything.

Katak – The brave Beluga (animated film for children) – release date 23 June

While his peers have all become white, Katak, a young Beluga, is late in the development of his body and is still gray. To demonstrate that he is great and fulfill the last desire of his beloved grandmother, Katak leaves for a very dangerous journey towards the great North. Between fearsome creatures and new friends, he will be able to demonstrate that there is no need to be great to be brave.

Nine perfect strangers 2 ep. 7 (TV series Exclusive Thriller genre) – release date 26 June

Number of episodes and calendar release: 8 episodes, the first 2 available from 22 May, with new episodes out every week

Episode title: Fusion and acquisition. The second season of Nine Perfect Strangers takes place towards the conclusion.

Hunger Games (Film 2012) – Expiry date 1 July

Katniss Everdeen voluntarily takes the place of your younger sister in the Hunger Games: a television competition in which two teenagers of each of the twelve districts of Panem are chosen at random to fight until death.

Bad Boys (Film 1995) – Date of expiration 1 July

Two detectives protect the witness of a murder while investigating the case of a game of heroin stolen from the test deposit of their police district.

Bravo Two Zero (Film 1999) – Expiry date 1 July

The true story of the most decorated English patrol: a team of 8 men who infiltrate the Iraqi lines during the Gulf War in January 1991.

Top Gear (Show, Seasons 15-22) – Expiry date 1 July

Get ready for more chills, falls and confusion: the most daring trio of television returns for the 15th season.

Blackkklansman (Film 2018) – Expiry date 1 July

In the early 1970s Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) became the first African American detective of the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make the difference and armed with courage, Ron starts for a highly risky mission: to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan to unmask their members.

The ranch of love (film 2018) – expiration date 1 July

Autumn, who remained widow, reluctantly decides to sell his ranch for too many expenses which, however, hopes to be able to keep intact in memory of her husband. The carpenter Jack will accept this condition. Will Autumn be able to leave the past behind him in just 30 days?

A prayer to die (film 1987) – expiration date 1 July

In this story of punishment and redemption, a revolutionary of Ira (Mickey Rourke) wants to get out of the tour of violence and bloodshed, but to obtain freedom he must perform a last murder for a ruthless mafia (Alan Bates).