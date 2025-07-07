Eight movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this week

Today a week is full of titles not to be missed, for the subscribers with first video, and like every Monday here are our streaming suggestions. Among the novelties of these days there is the new Ballard series, Bosch’s Spinoff; The Docuserie True Crime one night in the Aidaho: blood at college and the romantic film Marked Men – Beyond the rules, but also the action movie Take Cover – to the shelter. And do not forget the expiring titles, among which we have selected for you the dramatic My Summer of Love, the thriller The Forgiven, the thriller Spider, the romantic the scent of the bellule and the science fiction The Creator. The choice is to you and good weekend!

Ballard (Original TV series, genre: crime) – Exit date 9 July

Exit mode: 10 Binge episodes

Ballard continues the adaptation of the bestsellers of Michael Connelly’s bestseller novels, through the history of the detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), head of the new and poorly financed division of unsolved cases of the Los Angeles police, struggling with the most difficult crimes of the city, which has long been stored, of which it deals with empathy and tireless determination. While it is committed to investigating unresolved cases for decades, including the series of murders of a serial killer and a corpse with an unknown identity, the detective will not delay in discovering a dangerous conspiracy within the Los Angeles police. With the help of his team of volunteers and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Ballard will face personal trauma, professional challenges and fatal dangers in order to reveal the truth.

One night in the Aidoho: blood at college (Docuserie Original, genre: True Crime) – Exit date 11 July

Exit mode: 4 Binge episodes

On November 13, 2022, in the middle of the night, four students of the University of the Aidaho are brutally stabbed to death in a house outside the campus, in the quiet university city of Moscow, in the Aido. Among the upset families and the community, questions and fear abound. What happened? Who was it? Could the killer still be among us on the loose? And why are those four guys? The strokes and subsequent developments – an explosion of investigations on social media, a manhunt through the United States, a dramatic arrest and a looming process – have made this crime one of the most media stories of the last decade, capable of catalyzing the attention, imagination and paranoia of America as almost no other case before then.

Marked Men – Beyond the rules (Exclusive film, genre: dramatic) – release date 11 July

Based on the best-seller novel by Jay Crownover, “Tattoo Series: beyond the rules” tells the unexpected love story between Shaw (Taylor), a medical student from a wealthy family, and Rule (stakes), a rebellious tattoo artist with a chaotic and impulsive lifestyle. Shaw has secretly loved Rule for years, but for him he has always been “Casper”, an affectionate nickname due to his pale complexion. Their friendship changes after a night without brakes that forces them to confront emotions that can no longer ignore.

Rule manages Marked, a tattoo shop he shares with his eccentric friends. Still tormented by the death of his twin, Remy, Rule fears that opening up to Shaw leads only to another pain. In the meantime, Shaw tries to reconcile his feelings for Rule with the pressure of his wealthy parents, who push her to Gabe, her ex -boyfriend jealous and maniac of control.

Both must face inner demons and the constant pressures of the company. Rule’s fear of showing himself vulnerable keeps him emotionally distant, convinced that opening himself to Shaw means risking the same pain he felt for the loss of Remy. Shaw, divided between his love for Rule and the expectations of his family, must decide whether to follow his heart is worth it. Their opposite worlds – the reckless spontaneity of him and the desire for stability of her – these tend to separate them at every step.

As their relationship deepens, jealousy, insecurities and an unsolved mourning put their fragile bond to the test. Together, they must decide: can love between two people of so different worlds survive, or will it self -destruct before even starting?

Take Cover – Window (Film 2024) – release date 13 July

Sam Lorde passed a life to kill people. After an assignment gone wrong, he finds himself disillusioned and devoid of purpose, deciding to retire as a assassin. However, his latest work transforms him into a target. Without shelter, he must fight with all his strength to survive.

My Summer of Love (Film 2005) – Expiry date of 15 July

Mona has a fantastic scooter, which cost only ten dollars. It does not have the engine, but it is definitely a deal. Mona lives with his brother Phil who does not approve his friendship with Tasmin.

The Forgiven (Film 2022) – Date of expiration July 15th

David and Jo, respectively a doctor and an author of children’s books, arrive in Morocco from London. After a long lunch, accompanied by a lot of alcohol, David, he insists on making the long car trip from Tangeri to the party. But when two young men suddenly appear from the darkness and David loses control of his car, a teenager from the place named Driss, he is killed.

Spider (Film 2002) – Expiry date of July 15th

Obsessed with events of his childhood, a psychotic faces the world after being discharged from a psychiatric hospital.

I’m Sleep When I’m Dead (Film 2023) – Expiry date of July 15th

A gangster that has left the world of crime decides to come out when he has to investigate his brother, apparently suicide.

The scent of the bells (film 2023) – expiration date 15 July

Cassandra Mortmain is a seventeen -year -old girl who lives in a decadent castle with her eccentric family: the writer father who has not been writing for twelve years; his sister Rose who wants to get married for money; The stepmother Topaz, who sunbathe. Cassandra struggle to live dignity and salvation seems to arrive in the form of the wealthy American Simon and Neil Cotton.

The Creator (Film 2023) – Date of expiration July 17th

During a future war between humans and Ai, a former agent of the special forces (John David Washington) in mourning for the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan) is recruited to kill the creator of the Ai who developed a mysterious weapon to put an end to humanity, in this epic sci -fi thriller.