El Salvador’s Checot is the very hard prison where the US gangster end: how life is in prison

Some prisoners held in the Salvadore Czech prison.



In the heart of El Salvador One of the most dangerous and discussed prisons in the world rises: it is the Cacot (Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo), a maximum security prison wanted by President Salvadoregno Nayib bukele It is designed to locate the criminals affiliated to the most violent gangs of Latin America inside. Inaugurated in 2023, the penitentiary structure was defined by some humanitarian organizations such as “the Black hole of human rights“And it is not uncommon that the innocents also end up at the Cecot, as in the case of Kilmar ábrogo Garcíaa young Salvadoran victim of a summary judicial trial that led him to be unjustly detained.

So let’s see how the Czech prison and the doubts raised regarding the violations of human rights of prisoners.

As the Cecot prison of El Salvador is made and because it was built

Inaugurated in 2023the Checot is about an hour from the capital San Salvador. Was designed to host up to 40,000 prisonerseven if the real number has never been revealed “for safety reasons”: according to estimates, it should be half full at the moment. To have a comparison, the largest prison in Italy (the Opera prison in Milan) hosts about 1,300 prisoners.

The structure, along all its perimeter, is surrounded by a wall in reinforced concrete And each of the 4 prison blocks is in turn enclosed by some electrified wire fences. Each block is then composed of 2 pavilions, each of which houses 32 maxi-celle of about 90 square meters, capable of hosting between 65 and 70 prisoners each.

A 3D reconstruction of the Cecot prison from the outside.



In total, the prison is monitored by 600 soldiers And 250 civil police officerswith an area of ​​insulation of telephone communications extended for 2.5 km around the structure.

The construction of this prison, launched at the end of 2022, is part of the policy of the “hard hand” and “zero tolerance” adopted by the President Salvadoregno Nayib bukele towards crime and street gangs. Elected President in 2019, Bakele’s goal was immediately to lower El Salvador’s crime rate, which in 2021 recorded a rate of 17 murders per 100,000 people (34 times more than Italy) because of the violence exerted by gangs such as the Mara Salvatrucha (also known as MS-13) and the 18th Street Gang (or Barrio 18).

Bokele therefore conferred an almost absolute power to the police and army to arrest and imprison anyone who was even suspected of being affiliated with a few gangs, even in the absence of real tests. The result was drastic: in a few years, El Salvador has gone from one of the most violent countries in the world to that with the higher incarceration rate: about 2% of the population was imprisoned, while the number of murders decreased by about 50 times between 2015 and 2023.

Life inside the most dangerous prison in the world: the maxi-cells

As you can guess, the living conditions within the Cecot are extreme: each cell of 90 square meters host among the 65 and 70 prisonerswithout personal effects and forced to sleep on metal beds without mattresses. The prisoners have only two bathrooms, two sink and two cubes available, while the lights remain on 24 hours a day and the only moment of “freedom” is the daily half hour dedicated to physical activity, which takes place in the corridor.

The prisoners of the Cecot inside a cell.



As for the foodon the other hand, each meal is the same as the previous one and is based on rice, beans, hard -boiled eggs or pasta, to eat strictly with your hands. That of the meal, however, is an important moment because it is the only one that allows prisoners to keep track of the time that flows, given the impossibility of distinguishing between day and night due to the lights always on.

In case of rebellions, detainees can end up in total isolation and be locked up in one dark and narrow cellwith a single small opening on the ceiling, for days or even weeks.

Criticisms for human rights violations in prison

The main critical issues obviously have to do with the inhuman conditions In which the prisoners live: each of them has a living space of just 0.6 square meters and no prisoner is allowed to see their loved ones in person, if not through a video call and always under the surveillance of the guards.

But there are also problems related to the stop procedure. Police and army, in fact, have the power to arrest anyone who can be considered a terrorist or criminal potential, Even in the absence of tests, and a toll -free number has even been activated to allow the population to report alleged terrorists.

All this, of course, can lead to the incarceration of innocent people, as in the case of Kilmar ábrogo Garcíaillegally emigrated to the United States to escape violence in their country and subsequently deported during the Trump administration without receiving a fair process. Its history, which has quickly become a media case, ended with its release, an outcome not obvious for the other innocent imprisoned to the Czech.

In any case, access to prison is forbidden to journalists and humanitarian organizations: consequently, all the information available to us are that provided by the same Salvadore government, which has often advertised one’s work (showing images of the detainees chaining or piled up in the cells) to demonstrate the use of state repression against the gangs and, above all, to celebrate the results of the “zero tolerance” policy for safety in the country.