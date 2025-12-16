Electric columns in Italy: what the situation is like

According to Motus-E quarterly tracking, as of September 30, 2025, the active stalls for public charging on Italian soil they were 70,272; the increase in capillarity of the Italian charging network, spread more and more evenly from North to South (including the Islands), has a double interpretation: on the one hand it means that today it is possible to travel in an electric car, even for long distances, without worrying about charging or autonomy.

On the other hand, that the battery-powered cars are entering our daily lives (they are 339.231 BEVs circulating on our roads, with an increase of 28.71% of registrations – in 2025 – compared to the numbers of 2024); their diffusion is attracting important investments from companies that decide to improve the charging network (in terms of number of available bays, power supplied and competitiveness of the cost per kWh).

Today, different fuel systems are available for almost every car model on sale: in addition to the classic fossil fuels (petrol, diesel, methane and LPG), the choice also includes hybrid options (mild hybrid, full hybrid, hybrid plug in) and 100% electric.

Greater efficiency, greater safety, cleaner supply chain

Those who play in favor of zero-emission cars are above all the progress made in the field of batteriesthe BEV tank, from the point of view of autonomy, safety and sustainability:

– greater energy density of the individual cells, with the same size and weight;

– greater safety of battery packs in the event of strong impacts, with a drastic reduction in the risk of a fire starting in the event of damage and/or perforation of the cells;

– a supply chain less and less dependent on lithium and cobalt as key elements of the different components, in favor of chemistries that also exploit other elements (LiFePo or NMC).

Charging can be done anywhere: at the supermarket, at the seaside, while travelling

What a few years ago was seen as the weak link in zero-emission mobility in Italy is now the real driving force behind the spread of electric cars in the Bel Paese: we are talking about the public charging network, i.e. the charging stations accessible to all, both private individuals and businesses.

The capillarity of the network increases hand in hand with the diversification of available power; today charging bays are divided into three categories, Quick (from 22 kW in alternating current, AC), Fast (from 50 to 100 kW in direct current, DC or CC) and Ultra-Fast (over 150 kW in DC).

This range of options allows those who drive an electric car to fit battery charging into their schedule, managing the time needed for the operation with the time available. If, for example, we are enjoying a day at the beach, one Quick stall it is ideal, if we do the shopping we will choose a Fast column. If, however, we stopped at a service station for a short break, we will certainly opt for an Ultra-Fast column.

According to the latest available data, the 48% of rest areas present along the Italian highways it hosts charging points for electric cars, numbers in hand, those who travel can count on 1,274 charging points, 86% of which are Fast and Ultra-Fast charging stations. Time for a break, and we’re off again!

The installation of public charging stations is led by the Northern ItalyLombardy in the lead (14,242 stalls, +2,255 in the last 12 months)followed by Lazio, with Rome at the top of the provincial ranking (in the capital the charging points are 5,881, +962 from 2024). Naples also shows attention to the growing number of BEVs in circulation, making them available 3,120 columns+241 from last year).

In addition to the pleasure of driving, the advantages of driving electric in the city

Choosing a battery-powered car, once the critical issues of autonomy and recharging have been overcome, allows you to enjoy interesting economic advantages, which go beyond the purchase incentives (which are present, it must be said, even when choosing a combustion car): lexemption from stamp duty and the facilitations in city mobility (entry into restricted traffic areas and free parking also in blue spaces).

Throughout Italy, battery-powered cars do not pay tax for the five years following registration: from the sixth year onwards the ownership tax is discounted 75% (assuming 100 euro stamp dutythe owner will only pay 25 eurostherefore the 75% less than what is due). The exceptions to this rule are the Piedmont Region and the Lombardy Region, which have not placed limits on the exemption from stamp duty.

Those who drive an electric car and live in cities where free parking is like an oasis in the desert, or who find themselves having to frequently pass inside restricted traffic zones, have further advantages: in most cases they will also be able to use the blue parking lots for free, and enter limited traffic zones without charge.

The most emblematic case is Milan which, in order to reduce the pollution linked to road traffic as much as possible (NOx, SOx, particulate matter and CO₂), has implemented every concession to encourage the spread of zero-emission/hybrid cars: on the Municipality’s website you can find all the information to request a pass to park for free even in the blue and yellow spaces.

The big players in the world of electric mobility

There are numerous companies involved in this transition. Among the largest, there is the Enel Group which is personally investing in the transition from mobility linked to fossil fuel to electric mobility, increasingly linked to renewable energy sources.

For long distances, Enel has invested in development of a public charging network which matters beyond that 70,000 charging points distributed in the countries in which the Group operates (for Europe they are Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Germany) and can be activated via roaming via app or RFD card. This network has allowed those who drive an electric vehicle to travel a billion km with zero emissions, cutting approximately 200,000 tonnes of CO emissions₂. In Italy the former national electricity supplier manages 24,000 charging points: share destined to increase, thanks also to the funds made available to the PNRR, equal to 741 million euros.

To dispel the myth of the difficulty of charging electric cars, and to describe the actions undertaken, Enel has developed the short ‘Back to Energy‘, leveraging the fear of many, now unfounded, of being left with an empty car.