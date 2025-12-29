Eleven films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video during New Year’s week

With this week we say goodbye to 2025, a year that for Prime Video was quite full of interesting releases. But if you have already seen the best series released on Prime Video in the last twelve months, and are looking for streaming advice for the next few days, here we are to help you with our recommendations. Let’s start with the latest releases of 2025, including the third episode of Fallout 2 which comes out on New Year’s Eve, and with the first new releases of 2026, namely Gigolò per Caso 2 – The sex guru. For those who prefer a film, there is the action of Fatman: The Hunt for Santa Claus and Trap House, or the feelings of Follow My Voice. But as always, take a look at the expiring titles section, because there are always gems that deserve a rewatch. For New Year’s Eve, for example, you could watch the 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory. The choice is yours and happy viewing!

Fatman – Deadly Hunt for Santa Claus (USA action film 2020) – on Prime Video from 24 December

Irreverent dark Christmas comedy with Mel Gibson. Chris Cringle is a disillusioned Santa Claus, forced to team up with the US Army to save his ailing business. But when a spoiled child hires a hitman to kill him, the fairy tale turns into an explosive confrontation.

Trap House (Original USA film, genre: action) – from December 31st

An undercover DEA agent and his partner face, in a game of cat and mouse, a group of bold and unpredictable thieves: their own children, rebellious teenagers who have started robbing a dangerous cartel, exploiting their parents’ tactics and top-secret information.

Fallout 2 ep. 3 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date December 31st

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Max hasn’t forgotten Lucy, but he’s lost hope of seeing her again. She and Cooper, meanwhile, continue to follow Hank’s escape.

Accidental Gigolo 2 – The sex guru (Italian comedy TV series) – release date 2 January

Number of episodes and release mode: 6 binge episodes.

In this second season, father and son are faced with new hilarious adventures and a conflictual relationship with comical implications. The Bremers’ business is in danger: a revolution is coming and her name is Rossana Astri (Sabrina Ferilli), a famous feminist guru who teaches women to do without men. His subversive ideas will put Giacomo’s (Christian De Sica) business and Alfonso’s (Pietro Sermonti) private life at risk, especially when Margherita (Ambra Angiolini) becomes one of his most devoted followers. Forced once again to help his father, Alfonso finds himself in the middle of a war between the sexes that ironically brings out the hidden desires of women and the disarming difficulty of men in keeping up with them.

Follow My Voice (Romance Movie 2026) – release date January 2

After a health problem that kept her locked up at home for 76 consecutive days, the only thing Klara listens to is her favorite radio show. “Follow my voice.” However, one day, she wonders: is it possible to fall in love with someone she heard on the radio but never met in person? Could she really have feelings for Kang, the radio show host?

Red Dawn (1984 drama film) – expiration date January 2nd

A group of kids must fight the Soviets who have invaded a small town in Colorado.

The Taste of Success (dramedy film 2015) – expiry date 2 January

To have his own restaurant and the coveted third Michelin star, a chef must abandon bad habits and bring out the best from what he has available, including the help of the beautiful Helen.

Blast from the Past (2011 comedy film) – expiration date January 2nd

Get ready for a crazy journey through time with this new and incorrect version of Blast from the Past! Four friends wake up in 1986 after a night of partying in a whirlpool… and have to relive and change the past between sex, drugs and rock and roll!

Winning Together (1992 drama film) – due date January 2nd

Action and romance take over the screen when a self-absorbed ex-hockey player (DB Sweeney) and a prima donna of skating (Moira Kelly) become unlikely partners in their quest for Olympic gold.

The Barber’s Shop (comedy film 2003) – expiration date January 2nd

Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Eve (here in her debut) and Cedric the Entertainer star in this hilarious and irreverent comedy about a barbershop on Chicago’s South Side, where sharp jokes never go out of style!

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986 drama) – due date January 2nd

Hannah is almost the perfect TV housewife, abandoning a promising career to raise a family. Even when she begins to suspect that her philandering husband is cheating on her with one of her sisters, she continues to be the perfect wife and mother. When her hypochondriac ex-husband and TV producer shows up again, things begin to change.

The Invitation (horror film 2016) – expiration date January 2nd

Will and Eden separated following the death of their son. Two years later, Eden and her new husband invite Will to a dinner, which soon escalates, reopening old wounds and creating new tensions.

Premonitions (1992 drama film) – due date January 2nd

FBI Special Agent Joe Merriwether is unable to shed light on a mysterious crime chain. He thus hires his former retired collaborator, the psychoanalyst doctor John Clancy, with the aim of solving the case.

The Big Bang Theory (comedy series 12 seasons) – expiration date January 1st

Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists, the kind of “beautiful minds” who understand the universe. But none of that mind helps them deal with people, especially women.