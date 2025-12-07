Elon Musk without brakes: "The EU is practically the Fourth Reich". And placed a swastika

The EU is the Fourth Reich: Elon Musk returns to the attack and does so in his own way, raising the tone and communicating through posts on social media, like his X. The 120 million euro fine imposed by the European Commission for lack of transparency triggered the billionaire’s reactions, first by dismantling the advertising space used by the EU executive on

The EU – Musk clash

Already struggling with the precepts of the new US national security doctrine signed by Donald Trump, the EU had recently received yet another jab from Musk: “The EU must be abolished”. Then came the direct attack, with the announcement by X’s strategy manager, Nikita Bier, of the removal of the advertising space used by the Commission, accused of having “exploited an exploit” – a technical flaw – to publish a link disguised as a video and “artificially inflate its reach”.

The tools must remain “in line with the terms of the platforms and with EU rules”. Brussels then recalled a non-secondary element: since October 2023 it has suspended all forms of advertising and paid services on X, a decision that “remains fully valid”. The timing of Musk’s revenge – backed by JD Vance and Marco Rubio’s attacks on the EU decision – speaks for itself, however. For two days the tycoon has been relaunching almost every criticism against Brussels, fanning the flames of controversy.

Musk’s repost, the EU and a swastika: “Fourth Reich”

Until publishing a laconic “practically” posted under a post that defined the Union as the “Fourth Reich”, accompanied by a photomontage with a swastika under the European flag.

Elon Musk’s repost on X with the comment: “Practically”

However, the twelve-star blue flag has also become the symbol of the pro-European counterpoint that exploded on X: citizens, diplomats and officials have adopted the slogan “This is my flag”.