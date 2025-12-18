Emily in Paris 5: the mistake no one noticed

Emily in Paris is back on Netflix with the highly anticipated new episodes of the fifth season. New adventures for Netflix’s most loved American in Paris who, this time, in addition to Rome will also stop in Venice. We’ll let you discover what will happen during his stay in the Serenissima by watching the series, but here’s an error, right in the last episode of the series, which we immediately noticed and which we’ll explain to you.

What is the mistake in the last episode of Emily in Paris 5 (No spoilers)

It is an error that, perhaps, few have noticed. A location mistake or rather, one location passed off as another. It happens in episode number 10 of “Emily in Paris 5”, the one set in Venice. Between calluses, fields, canals and boat trips, the adventures of Emily and her friends are many. And this is precisely where the “error” comes in.

The scene we are referring to features Sylvie Grateau who tells Emily that she is in Rome but in the shot we see her exactly in Venice and not in the capital where she says she is. The actress, in fact, filmed the scene in question outside the “Scuola di San Giovanni Evangelista in Venice”, easily identifiable from the images, but in the series that place is “passed off” as Rome with a sensational mistake which, to those who know both cities, cannot help but immediately catch the eye and be unpleasant.

All the Italian locations of Emily in Paris 5

Emily in Paris 5: the trailer

undefined

Emily in Paris 5: when it comes out on Netflix

The 10 new episodes of “Emily in Paris 5” are on Netflix from December 18, 2025.