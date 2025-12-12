Emily in Paris: we met the cast in Venice

Goodbye high heels, “Emily in Paris” is about to return to Netflix but this time with flat shoes. The fifth season of the romantic series with Lily Collins in the role of an American in Paris, in fact, will see Emily grappling with a new phase of life. She is more mature, more introspective and will literally and metaphorically switch to the so-called “flats”, i.e. shoes without heels.

This was revealed by Lily Collins herself (Emily Cooper), protagonist of the series who, during the press conference in Venice – together with the other cast members Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello Muratori), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Silvye Grateau) and the creator of the series Darren Star, the same as Sex and the City – spoke about the new version of Emily that we will see in the episodes of the fifth chapter of the series arriving on Netflix on 18 December 2025.

And there is Italy in the background of Emily’s new love and professional adventures. From Rome to Venice, the latter city chosen to present the series with a press conference in one of the most historic hotels in the city: The Gritti Palace overlooking the Grand Canal.

