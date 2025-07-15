Emmy 2025: record of nominations for Severance, The Penguin and The Studio, all nominations

All nominations at the Emmy Awards 2025 have just been announced, the background prizes dedicated to the world of TV series. The Appletv+ series has obtained 27 candidacies with its second season followed by “The Penguin” with Colin Farrel, with 24 and “The Studio” (The Studio “series Appletv+) is a record for” split “(in English. But it did not end here because there are many titles that have made themselves known in this television season.
“The Pitt”, the series that tells a 15 -hour round within an emergency room is confirmed by the revelation of the year even if in Italy it has not yet arrived – soon it will debut on Sky. It is named among the best dramatic series but also for the extraordinary interpretation of its protagonist Noah Wyle.
The Dysney+ “Dying for Sex” series also obtained several candidates with Michelle Williams among the best protagonists of a miniseries and Netflix’s “teenage” phenomenon could not be missing who obtained the candidacy as the best miniseries but also as the best leading actor for Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper as a supporting actor. “Matlock” also distinguished himself, arriving in Italy on Paramount+ on 27 July which saw his Star Kathy Bates make history becoming, at the age of 77, the most adult actress appointed in the category of “Best actress in a dramatic series”.
But let’s find out what are all the TV series, the miniseries, the actors and the actresses that could take home the Emmy this year.
Live from the Peacock Theater of Los Angeles, on Sky Atlantic and streaming on Now the ceremony of the 77 Esimi Primetime Emmy Awards, the prestigious night dedicated to the best of American television, will be broadcast exclusively. The event is expected for the night between Sunday 14 and Monday 15 September.
The nominations of the Emmy Awards 2025
Best dramatic series
- Paradise (Hulu)
- The Pitt (Hbo Max)
- Severance (Appletv+)
- Slow Horses (Appletv+)
- The White Lotus (HBO)
- Andor (Disney+)
- The dilpromat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO)
Best actress in a dramatic series
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
- Britt Lower, “Severance”
- Beautiful Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Best actor in a dramatic series
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Best comedy
- Abbott Elementary “(ABC)
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Hacks” (HBO Max)
- “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
- “The Studio” (Apple TV+)
- “What we do in the shadows” (FX)
Best leading actor in a comedy
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Best leading actress in a comedy
- Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best miniseries or anthological series
- “Teenagence” (Netflix)
- “Black Mirror” (Netflix)
- “Dying for sex” (FX)
- “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story” (Netflix)
- “The Penguin” (HBO Max)
Best actor in an anthological miniseries or series
- Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
- Stephen Graham, “teenagence”
- Jake Gyllenhaal, “presume innocent”
- Brian Tyere Henry, “Dope Thief”
- Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story”
Best actress in an anthological miniseries or series
- Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
- Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”
- Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
- Cristin Milloti, “The Penguin”
- Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
Best Talk series
- “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
Best Reality
- “The Amazing Race” (CBS)
- “Rupaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)
- “Survivor” (CBS)
- “Top Chef” (Bravo)
- “The Traitors” (Peacock)
Best Supporting Actress in a dramatic series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine Lanasa, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor in a dramatic series
- Zach Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise,
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- John Turturro, Severance
Best Supporting Actor in a comedy
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a comedy
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, hacks
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best Supporting Actor in an anthological miniseries or series
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story
- Bill Camp, presume innocent
- Owen Cooper, teenascence
- Rob Delaney, Dying for sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, presume innocent
- Ashley Walters, teenascence
Best Supporting Actress in an anthological miniseries or series
- Erin Doherty, teenascence
- Ruth Negga, presume innocent
- Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Mendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco, teenascence
Best direction in a comedy series
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Mid-Century Modern
- The Rehearsal
- The Studio
Best direction in a dramatic series
- Andor
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Best direction in an anthological miniseries or series
- Teenagence
- Dying for sex
- The Penguin
- Sirens
- Zero Day