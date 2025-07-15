Emmy 2025: record of nominations for Severance, The Penguin and The Studio, all nominations

All nominations at the Emmy Awards 2025 have just been announced, the background prizes dedicated to the world of TV series. The Appletv+ series has obtained 27 candidacies with its second season followed by “The Penguin” with Colin Farrel, with 24 and “The Studio” (The Studio “series Appletv+) is a record for” split “(in English. But it did not end here because there are many titles that have made themselves known in this television season.

“The Pitt”, the series that tells a 15 -hour round within an emergency room is confirmed by the revelation of the year even if in Italy it has not yet arrived – soon it will debut on Sky. It is named among the best dramatic series but also for the extraordinary interpretation of its protagonist Noah Wyle.

The Dysney+ “Dying for Sex” series also obtained several candidates with Michelle Williams among the best protagonists of a miniseries and Netflix’s “teenage” phenomenon could not be missing who obtained the candidacy as the best miniseries but also as the best leading actor for Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper as a supporting actor. “Matlock” also distinguished himself, arriving in Italy on Paramount+ on 27 July which saw his Star Kathy Bates make history becoming, at the age of 77, the most adult actress appointed in the category of “Best actress in a dramatic series”.

But let’s find out what are all the TV series, the miniseries, the actors and the actresses that could take home the Emmy this year.

Live from the Peacock Theater of Los Angeles, on Sky Atlantic and streaming on Now the ceremony of the 77 Esimi Primetime Emmy Awards, the prestigious night dedicated to the best of American television, will be broadcast exclusively. The event is expected for the night between Sunday 14 and Monday 15 September.

The nominations of the Emmy Awards 2025

Best dramatic series

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (Hbo Max)

Severance (Appletv+)

Slow Horses (Appletv+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Andor (Disney+)

The dilpromat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Best actress in a dramatic series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Beautiful Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Best actor in a dramatic series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best comedy

Abbott Elementary “(ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

“The Studio” (Apple TV+)

“What we do in the shadows” (FX)

Best leading actor in a comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best leading actress in a comedy

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best miniseries or anthological series

“Teenagence” (Netflix)

“Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“Dying for sex” (FX)

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story” (Netflix)

“The Penguin” (HBO Max)

Best actor in an anthological miniseries or series

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “teenagence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “presume innocent”

Brian Tyere Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story”

Best actress in an anthological miniseries or series

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milloti, “The Penguin”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Best Talk series

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Best Reality

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Rupaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Survivor” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

Best Supporting Actress in a dramatic series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine Lanasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor in a dramatic series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise,

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Best Supporting Actor in a comedy

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a comedy

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Supporting Actor in an anthological miniseries or series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story

Bill Camp, presume innocent

Owen Cooper, teenascence

Rob Delaney, Dying for sex

Peter Sarsgaard, presume innocent

Ashley Walters, teenascence

Best Supporting Actress in an anthological miniseries or series

Erin Doherty, teenascence

Ruth Negga, presume innocent

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Mendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, teenascence

Best direction in a comedy series

The Bear

Hacks

Mid-Century Modern

The Rehearsal

The Studio

Best direction in a dramatic series

Andor

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best direction in an anthological miniseries or series