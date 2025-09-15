Emmy Awards 2025: Trionfano Teenascence, The Pitt and The Studio

At 2 Italian time at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles the Emmy Awards 2025 were delivered, or the Oscars of television. The evening, which rewarded the best television products released between 1 June 2024 and 31 May 2025, will be presented by the Stand-Up Comedian Nate Bargatze.

Who triumphed at the Emmy 2025

“Adolescence”, “The Pitt”, “The Studio”: the Emmy Awards have rewarded these three television series as the best of the past season, but to dominate the evening, marked by appeals for the end of the war and against the “genocide” in Gaza, it was also “Severance”.

“Adolescence”, by Netflix who tells a murder made by a boy, assured an Emmy also to Philip Barantini for the best direction of a miniseries, while Owen Cooper became the youngest actor to win in his category. He is the youngest actor to win an Emmy in the history of acting, while Erin Doheretty the Emmy for the best actress in a miniseries.

“The Studio”, satire on the world of Apple TV+Hollywood, has yielded an Emmy for best leading actor to Seth Rogen, co-creator of the series. Rogen and Evan Goldberg then won the Emmy for the best direction in a comic series. The series then went, a fourth Emmy for the best screenplay in a comic series.

“The Pitt” saw Katherine Lanasa win an Emmy for best assets in a dramatic series. Lanasa, who plays Dana Evans in the HBO Max series, thanked the real nurses who inspired her in the role while collecting the prize. The best dramatic actor also worked in “The Pitt”: Noah Wyle.

Cristin Milioti won the prize for best leading actress in a miniseries for her role in “The Penguin”

The victory of “Severance”

“Severance”, a dystopian series set in a working environment in which employees give all the rights on their brains, has not been awarded as the best series, but has obtained two Emmy: in the best leading actress category in a dramatic film with the victory of Britt Lower, while Tramell Tillman won the Emmy for best supporting actor in a dramatic series.

Tramell Tillman is the first black actor to win an Emmy for best supporting actor in a dramatic series. On Sunday, in the backstage, Tillman spoke of the “wonderful work” carried out by dozens of black actors before him, including the deceased Andre Braugher and Michael K. Williams. “I was fascinated by their work for years and I took inspiration from them, so I am honored to be in this category,” said Tillman. Tillman, 40, spoke of his mother in the thanksgiving speech, who, as he said to journalists in the backstage, “was there for me when no one else was and when no one more could be there. There is nothing like the love of a mother”. His victory led to a total of two Emmy Awards for ‘Severance’, which this year led the nominations with a total of 27 applications.

The appeal for the Palestine of Hannah Einbinder

He arrived with Hannah Einbinder, who won an Emmy as the best supporting actress for her interpretation in the comedy “Hacks”, an appeal for “Free Palestine”. Einbinder wore a Palestinian brooch as he concluded his speech. In “Hacks”, whose plot nita on the encounter between two women in the world of entertainment, Joan Smart also worked, who won an Emmy as the best comic actress.

The other Emmy Awards went to Adam Randall directed by the “Slow Horses” espionage thriller. The Apple TV+series, created and written by Will Smith, follows a team of agents in the United Kingdom as they try to protect the country from dangers. Jeff Hiller brought home Emmy as the best supporting actor in a comic series for his interpretation in Hbo Max’s “Somebody Somewhere”. Lerne Michaels, finally, won the Emmy for the best special variety of live for “Snl50: The Anniversary Special”.

Best 2025 series: the winners of theMy

Best dramatic series: The Pitt

Best comic series: The Studio

Best limited or anthological series: teenagence

The best actors and the best actresses to the Emmy 2025

Best leading actor in a dramatic series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best leading actress in a dramatic series: Britt Lower, Severance

Best leading actor in a comic series: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best leading actress in a comic series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best leading actor in a miniseries: Stephen Graham, teenagence

Best leading actress in a miniseries: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

The best actors and the best actresses not protagonists at Emmy 2025

Best Supporting Actor in a dramatic series: Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a dramatic series: Katherine Lanasa, The Pitt

Best Supporting Actor in a comic series: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Best Supporting Actress in a comic series: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a miniseries: Owen Cooper, teenagence

Best Supporting Actress in a miniseries: Erin Doherty, teenagence.