Enola Holmes 3: plot, trailer, release date

The third chapter of one of the mystery sagas most loved by the public arrives on Netflix: that of “Enola Holmes” starring the star of “Stranger Things” Milly Bobby Brown. In fact, it is she who plays the role of the brilliant, enterprising and lively younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, a young detective in late nineteenth-century England.

Enola Holmes: what the saga is about

In the first film of the saga we see Enola embark on her first case to solve. Raised and educated by her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter), an eccentric woman in the English countryside, Enola lives a decidedly unconventional life. While most girls her age learn embroidery and other skills befitting a “proper young lady,” Enola’s education consists of science, cryptography, and martial arts. All skills that will later be useful to her in her detective work.

Enola Holmes 3: the plot

Being a crime-mystery saga we are certain that in the third chapter of Enole Holmes we will see the young detective dealing with new and tangled cases to solve but the news will also concern her private life.

Enola Holomes 3: when it comes out

Enola Holmes 3 releases on Netflix in 2026. A precise debut date has not yet been revealed.