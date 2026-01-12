Erin Doherty, interview with the actress of the phenomenon series "Adolescence": "This year my life changed"

Erin Doherty is one of the most awarded and acclaimed actresses of the last year. After the international success achieved with the Netflix series “Adolescence”, a true serial and cultural phenomenon, his career has been on the rise from 2025 to today.

First the Emmy in 2025 for the role of Briony Ariston in the Netflix miniseries “Adolescence”, then the Golden Globe obtained for the same role on the night of January 11, 2026 during the ceremony of the 83rd edition of the prestigious Hollywood awards and now the return to Disney+ with the second season of “A Thousand Blows”, a series created by the same creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight.

“It’s surreal, this year has changed my life”, Erin, born in 1992, revealed to us when we interviewed her on the occasion of the release of “A Thousand Blows 2” where she stars alongside Malachi Kirby and Stephen Graham, with whom he also shared the set of “Adolescence”.

A Thousand Blows 2: the review