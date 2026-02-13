Erotic or sappy: the best love series to watch on Netflix on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is back and the time has come to celebrate love in all its forms with our favorite pastime: watching series in front of the TV. Whether you are single or engaged, romantic series – if you love this genre – are always a very pleasant emotional comfort and here are the best ones to watch on Netflix this Valentine’s Day weekend 2026. There is something for all tastes, from the most sappy to the sexiest.

Best Sappy Series (about romantic love)

Queen Charlotte

If you love romantic series and you already know the world of Bridgerton then “Queen Charlotte” is the series for you this Valentine’s Day 2026. Yes, this is, perhaps, one of the most romantic series on Netflix, a modern story about love that is sappy but at the same time does not give up its dose of reality.

It tells the story of how the love between Queen Charlotte and her husband King George III was born. An enchanting story about love that you can watch and appreciate even without ever having seen Bridgerton, of which it is the spin-off.

Queen Charlotte: the review

One Day

Another very romantic and dramatic series. “One Day” is inspired by the novel of the same name by David Nicholls and will glue you to the screen with the story of Dexter and Emma. They know each other, they know that they will have to take different paths but every year they decide to meet to talk about where they are in life. Will one day a year be enough to make them fall in love? You will see it all in one go and it will make you cry, rest assured.

One Day review

Nobody Wants This

And how can we not mention the romantic series with Kristen Bell and Adam Brody that conquered the whole world? “Nobody Wants This” is a very light, very romantic and funny series about the story of a podcaster who falls in love with a rabbi. But can two such different worlds work together?

Nobody Wants This: the review

The perfect story

A simply adorable series. Margot and David come from different worlds. She is the heiress to a hotel empire. He has to work three jobs to make ends meet. But when their paths cross, they realize that only they can help each other win back their soul mates.

The review of “The perfect story”

The best realistic series (about more mature love)

Fidelity

“Fidelity” is one of Netflix’s most realistic series capable of telling the story of love for better or for worse. We talk about betrayal and we do it with great intelligence. So if you are looking for a more mature, concrete and not too sappy series about love, this is the right choice for you.

Inspired by the novel of the same name by Marco Missiroli, “Fedeltà” tells the story of Carlo and Margherita. Married for 5 years they seem like the perfect couple. He is a university professor, she is a real estate agent. But this seemingly impeccable life hides dark sides.

Loyalty: the review

The best sexy series (about passionate love)

Sex/Life

Sexy, spicy, bold. “Sex/Life” is the perfect series for those looking for something hotter than a romance story. Sex scenes, nudity and much more but behind the apparent superficiality of this story lies a much deeper story. A series about love with multiple facets.

A woman has put aside her wildest sexual desires to dedicate herself to the life of a perfect mother and wife. But when an old acquaintance from the past reappears in his life, everything changes.

Sex/Life: the review

Turkish passion

A soap opera-style series about toxic love. So if you love Turkish soapy series this is the right choice for you. The story is that of a woman who moves to Istanbul as a university professor. Here she meets a mysterious man and a strong passion breaks out between the two. But who is that man?

Turkish passion: the review

Obsession

And, finally, for those looking for an erotic series with many sex scenes but much darker and more dramatic, there is “Ossession”, a spicy crime on the theme of obsessive love. Adaptation of Josephine Hart’s novel, “Damage”the story is that of a dangerous love triangle. When the enigmatic Anna Barton embarks on a passionate relationship with her boyfriend’s father, William will be dragged into an obsessive spiral with the risk of getting someone really hurt.

Obsession: the review

