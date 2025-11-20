Eruption of the Semeru volcano in Indonesia: residents and tourists evacuated, maximum alert in Java

Semeru volcano during eruption in East Java province, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters



The Mount Semeruan active volcano on the Indonesian island of Javaerupted on November 19, 2025, causing a massive evacuation and triggering the highest level of alert. The volcano, in intense activity since November 13th with over 10 eruptions, with this violent eruption emitted a column of ash gray in color up to 2 km high and launched volcanic material generating pyroclastic flows up to 13 km along the mountain slopes, as reported by Reuters. Beyond 900 residents e 170 hikers, who were stranded at a campsite about 6 km from the crater, were evacuated and declared safe. The authorities have raised the highest level of alert (Level IV), mobilized rescue teams to assist the population and check for any missing persons. An exclusion zone of 8 km from the crater has been established, extending up to 20 km in some risk areas.

The Semerulocated in Lumajang Regency (East Java) and high 3,676 metersis one of the most active volcanoes among the 130 present in Indonesia – including Mount Ibu and Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki – with over 2800 eruptions recorded by 2025. It is one stratovolcanoalso known as Mahameru“Great Mountain” which has been in a state of almost continuous eruption since 1967 with the last notable event dating back to 2021when 51 people died and villages were covered in ash. Volcanic activity is characterized by frequent explosions from the main crater with the emission of pyroclastic flows and lava flows. Deposits of pyroclastic material are often mobilized by intense rainfall, creating mudslides destructive forces that can affect the underlying valleys.

Map of volcanoes on the island of Java. In red (maximum alert level) the Semeru volcano. Credit: https://magma.esdm.go.id/v1



THE’Indonesiaand with it the Semeru volcano, rises on the “Belt of Fire“, the Pacific area with the highest density of volcanoes and earthquakes in the world. The archipelago develops along the Sunda Trencha deep oceanic depression created by the sliding of the Indo-Australian plate under the Sunda plate. This subduction process causes the deep earth’s crust to melt, generating magma which rises to the surface and feeds the volcanic arc of which Semeru represents the highest peak on the island of Java.