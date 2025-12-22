Escape, Netflix’s first thriller series of 2026: plot and release date

Netflix continues to focus decisively on the narrative universe of Harlan Coben, an author capable of turning family dramas into events that are filled with growing tension. After the success of titles such as “Trust me” and “Missing You”, everything is ready for “Fuga” (in original “Run Away”), a new British crime series full of mystery, emotions and twists. Once again, an American story is reread in a European key, complete with dark atmospheres, complex characters and a private pain that becomes the driving force of a dangerous investigation.

Escape: the plot

Simon Greene would appear to be a very well-rounded and therefore fulfilled man: a united family, a solid career and an orderly life. A sudden breakdown occurs when eldest daughter Paige runs away from home without a trace. His absence raises so many questions and leaves a void that slowly devours every certainty. When Simon finds her months later in a city park, weak and trapped in addiction, he believes he finally has the chance to bring her home. But Paige is not alone, and a confrontation that was supposed to be about reconciliation degenerates into an episode of sudden and shocking violence, which snatches the girl from her father’s hands again. From that moment on, Paige’s search leads Simon into an underwater world full of secrets and crime, where every answer opens up new questions. The closer he gets to his daughter, the more he risks losing everything that’s left of his family.

We find ourselves in the presence of a thriller and, at the same time, a harsh story about the relationship between parents and children, about fear and love taken to the extreme. Curiously, the idea for the original novel was born from a personal fear of Harlan Coben, linked to a parent’s anxiety when faced with the possible loss of a child. A real fear that now becomes fiction, which makes “Fuga” a series with different reasons of interest.

Escape: the cast

Simon Greene is played by James Nesbitt, now a symbolic face of the series based on Coben’s novels. We then find Minnie Driver in the role of his wife Ingrid Greene, and Ruth Jones who plays Elena Ravenscroft. Alfred Enoch also stands out in the main cast as Isaac Fagbenle, while the role of his missing daughter Paige is entrusted to Ellie de Lange.

The series is written by Daniel Brocklehurst, while the direction is entrusted to Nimer Rashed and Isher Sahota. The soundtrack is by David Buckley and Luke Richards.

Escape: when it comes out on Netflix

“Escape” is a series consisting of eight episodes and arrives on Netflix on January 1, 2026, to inaugurate the year with a high-voltage thriller.

Escape: the Italian trailer

