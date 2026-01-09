Eternity, the afterlife comedy starring Elizabeth Olsen coming out on Apple TV

After the international presentation at the Toronto Film Festival and the Italian one at the Turin Film Festival, and after being released in local cinemas and abroad, the film Eternity arrives on Apple TV, an Apple Original film directed by David Freyne starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner, with the participation of Da’Vine Joy Randolph and John Early. Eternity (whose title respects the unwritten rule of Apple productions) is a sophisticated and surprising romantic comedy that reinvents the genre by bringing its emotional heart… into the afterlife. Here is all the information and the official trailer in Italian for Eternity.

What Eternity is about

In an imaginative afterlife where souls have only one week to decide how and with whom to spend eternity, Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) finds herself faced with the most difficult decision of her existence: choosing between the man with whom she shared an entire life, Larry (Miles Teller) and her first great love, Luke (Callum Turner), who died young and remained waiting for her for decades.

Between irony, melancholy and romance, Eternity explores the value of love over time, the weight of roads not taken and the universal question that accompanies every relationship: what matters more is the passion of what could have been or the depth of what was truly experienced?

The cast of Eternity

The film is directed by David Freyne, who also wrote the screenplay with Pat Cunnane. The cast includes: Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, John Early, Olga Merediz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

The producers are Tim White, Trevor White, the executive producers Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, Michael Williams.

Director of photography is Ruairi O’Brien, editing is by Joe Sawyer, production design by Zazu Myers. Eternity is a film produced by A24.

When Eternity comes out on Apple TV

The film will be available for streaming for Apple TV subscribers starting Friday, February 13, 2026.

The Eternity trailer