Etna, effusive activity continues in the Bove Valley: lava flow dropped to 1,500 meters

The lava flow in the Valle del Bove fueled by the effusive activity of Etna. Credit: Boris Behncke, via



Etna gave birth to one new effusive activity inside the Valle del Bovewhich began around 4.30pm on 1 January 2026 at the north-western face (near the Monte Simone, at 2,100 meters altitude), which fed a lava flow that descended to 1,500 meters.

According to what was reported in the latest press release from the INGV Etna Observatory, theexplosive activity at the Bocca Nuova Crater – one of Etna’s summit craters – with modest ash emissions that quickly dispersed in the area. At the moment, however, the volcano’s activity he’s not threatening no inhabited area.

From a seismic point of view, however, INGV confirmed that the average amplitude of the volcanic tremor is in the range of average values. Also for this reason, the Etna Observatory has issued a new aviation notice, confirming the VONA alert (Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation) to the level orangethe intermediate one.

The episode takes place just over a week after the volcano’s last eruptive activity, which began on 24 December 2025, which gave rise to lava fountains up to 400/500 meters in height, leading the Civil Protection to issue the yellow alert.